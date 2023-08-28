AFRICA
South African police probe deaths of children in fire incident
Five children were found dead in the ruins of their home following a fire incident in an informal settlement in Pretoria.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in Pretoria informal settlement after 4am and found multiple homes alight. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 28, 2023

The mothers of five children who died in a fire incident in Pretoria have been taken into police custody as part of an investigation by the authorities.

Emergency services said the two women, who are sisters, allegedly left their children at home unattended overnight to go out for a drink at a nearby bar, South African media reported. The incident happened in Itireleng, an informal settlement in Pretoria.

“The five children, three boys aged two, four and six and two girls aged one and seven years of age belonged to the two sisters.” Tshwane EMS spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said.

Firefighters arrived after 4am local time and found six homes burnt to the ground. The burnt remains of the five children were found in the ruins of one shack after the fire was extinguished.

The mothers are being questioned at a local police station. "The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are still under investigation," Mabaso said.

"We call upon parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left under the care of an adult and in a safe environment,'' he added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
