Onana returns as Cameroon's goalkeeper after retiring
He retired at age 26 in protest but always maintained he still had "eternal" love for the national team.
Andre Onana has made 34 appearances for Cameroon. / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2023

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has surprisingly accepted an international call-up to feature in the Indomitable Lions 24-man squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi on September 12.

The 26-year-old Manchester United shotstopper announced his retirement from international football last December after being dropped at the World Cup following a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

Onana was left out of the Cameroon squad following the 3-3 draw against Serbia in the World Cup for disciplinary reasons, with reports circulating in the aftermath that he had been sent home.

'Never exiled'

Song, however, insisted Onana would always be welcomed back into the team.

‘’I have asked him to respect the rules and maybe come back into the squad," he told reporters at the time.

Onana's return means he now has the chance to add to his 34 Cameroon caps.

The Indomitable Lions only need to draw against Burundi on home soil next month to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON finals.

Onana's return provides them with a major boost as they aim to make amends for a disappointing World Cup group stage exit.

Notable absentees from the squad include defenders Nicolas Nkoulou and Jean-Charles Castelletto, along with midfielder Martin Hongla.

