Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has warned of a “major conspiracy” to undermine the country’s unity.

“Sudan is targeted by a major conspiracy to destroy it and undermine its unity,” al-Burhan said during a meeting with police officers in the eastern Red Sea state on Thursday.

He, however, did not provide any details about the alleged conspiracy.

Sudan has been roiled by clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April.

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in the conflict, according to local medics.

‘Thwarting conspiracy’

"All regular (security) apparatuses will work to confront this conspiracy and thwart it,” al-Burhan said in his comments cited by a statement issued by Sudan’s ruling Transitional Sovereignty Council.

He vowed to bring the RSF forces to accountability for committing war crimes in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur state.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly four million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.