Emmerson Mnangagwa will take the oath of office as Zimbabwe’s president on Monday, September 4.

The president-elect will be inaugurated at the 60,000-seater National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare.

There will be a luncheon thereafter at the State House, the Minister for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement on Saturday.

“Members of the public, who wish to attend, are advised that the gates open at 6am and buses are available to transport those in need,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said a friendly football match between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be held after the swearing-in ceremony.

Disputed election

Mnangagwa won a second term in office in the August 23, 2023 general election after getting 2.35 million votes (52.6%) against his closest challenger Nelson Chamisa’s1.97 million votes (44%), the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced on August 26.

Chamisa, who ran on the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party ticket, has contested the electoral outcome, alleging widespread irregularities.

The 45-year-old wants the election results cancelled and fresh presidential polls held.

In a televised address in Harare on August 27, Mnangagwa said he would prioritise food security, national integration and championing peace in his next five years in office.

During the campaigns, he pledged to revive Zimbabwe’s economy amid high inflation and a weak local currency.

Post-Mugabe

Mngangagwa, 80, first assumed presidential duties in November 2017, succeeding the long-serving Robert Mugabe who had been forced out of office after 37 years in power. The two were good friends before falling out.

Mnangagwa would go ahead to win the subsequent presidential election held on July 30, 2018.

He got 2.46 million votes (51.44%) to clinch a round one victory against Nelson Chamisa, who got 2.15 million votes (45.07%) to settle for second place.