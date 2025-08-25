Some moments are forever etched in a mother's memory – the warmth of a newborn's body, the grip of tiny fingers.

Sadly, for Kenyan Lynette Atieno, it's a feeling that also brings with it the coldness of loss.

Within days of being born apparently healthy, Lynette's baby inexplicably grew weak, his skin quickly turning ashen. By the time she reached the nearest clinic, it was too late.

"He was just seven days old," Atieno tells TRT Afrika, her voice breaking. "The doctors said it was sepsis. If they had known sooner, maybe…"

Her words trail off, drowning in the silence of a grief so strong that it leaves her drained.

Lynette isn't alone in her misfortune. Neonatal sepsis claims thousands of infants across Africa each year. In Nigeria, Amina Yusuf carries similar pain.

"They told me my baby had an infection, but the test took too long," she recalls. "She was gone by the time the results came in."

Sepsis, medically regarded as a life-threatening response to infection, is responsible for an estimated 15% of the 2.3 million infant deaths that occur globally each year.

The vast majority of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, where diagnostic tools are often slow, inaccessible, or unaffordable.

Critical step forward

On August 6, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new target product profile (TPP) to guide the development of faster, more accurate diagnostic tests for serious bacterial infections, including neonatal sepsis, in infants under two months old.