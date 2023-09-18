WORLD
Australian fined for 'mishandling' python
An Australian surfer has been seen paddling out with a python coiled around his neck at the Gold Coast.
An Australian man has been fined $1,500 for surfing with python without permit. Photo: AP / AP
September 18, 2023

The intrepid surfer caused a stir on Australia's Gold Coast after footage emerged of him carving through the azure waves while carrying his pet carpet python.

But authorities said he did not possess a permit to have the reptile in public and fined the man $1,500.

"To take an animal out in public or display it requires a separate permit," Queensland's Department of Environment and Science said Monday in a statement.

Too cold for python

"Snakes are obviously cold-blooded animals, and while they can swim, reptiles generally avoid water.

"The python would have found the water to be extremely cold, and the only snakes that should be in the ocean are sea snakes."

Carpet pythons are non-venomous snakes that can grow up to three metres (about 10 feet) long, and wrap around their prey and squeeze it until it suffocates.

They mostly eat birds, lizards and other small mammals.

