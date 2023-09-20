The 2023 music award season remains in full swing, with the Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) on Tuesday unveiling the winners of its various award categories for the year.

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz emerged at the top in East Africa with the Best African Artist Award from the region.

It was a fierce battle as he beat Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Nyashinski (Kenya), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Mbosso (Tanzania), Bien (Kenya), Harmonize (Tanzania), Meddy (Rwanda), and Single Dee (South Sudan).

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami won the Best Female category in the region, surpassing artists such as Maua Sama (Tanzania), Zuchu (Tanzania), Azawi (Uganda), Nikita Kering (Kenya), and Nandy (Tanzania).

The shocker, however, came in the West African category, where Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter King Promise from Ghana emerged as the winner, beating notable Nigerian musicians Asake, Adekunle Gold, and Omay Lay.

Others who lost in this category were Black Sherif (Ghana), Bnxn (Nigeria), Santrinos Raphael (Togo), Didi B (Côte d'Ivoire), and Tonton (Mali).

Fabregas from DR Congo won the Best Male category in Central Africa, while the late South African rapper AKA posthumosly won the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, beating DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), DJ Tarico (Mozambique), Macky2 (Zambia), and Musa Keys (South Africa).

The Best Francophone Artist went to Fally Ipupa from DR Congo, while the Best African Group went to Toofan (Togo).

Rema (Nigeria) took home the Artist of the Year gong, while Nigerian star Davido’s Timeless took the album of the year award.

Now in its 10th year, AFRIMMA recognises and celebrates notable musical works and artists across Africa.