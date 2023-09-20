AFRIMMA: Shocks as winners of 2023 music awards are revealed
AFRIMMA: Shocks as winners of 2023 music awards are revealed
Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter King Promise defeated music heavyweights from Nigeria.
September 20, 2023

The 2023 music award season remains in full swing, with the Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) on Tuesday unveiling the winners of its various award categories for the year.

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz emerged at the top in East Africa with the Best African Artist Award from the region.

It was a fierce battle as he beat Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Nyashinski (Kenya), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Mbosso (Tanzania), Bien (Kenya), Harmonize (Tanzania), Meddy (Rwanda), and Single Dee (South Sudan).

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami won the Best Female category in the region, surpassing artists such as Maua Sama (Tanzania), Zuchu (Tanzania), Azawi (Uganda), Nikita Kering (Kenya), and Nandy (Tanzania).

The shocker, however, came in the West African category, where Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter King Promise from Ghana emerged as the winner, beating notable Nigerian musicians Asake, Adekunle Gold, and Omay Lay.

Others who lost in this category were Black Sherif (Ghana), Bnxn (Nigeria), Santrinos Raphael (Togo), Didi B (Côte d'Ivoire), and Tonton (Mali).

Fabregas from DR Congo won the Best Male category in Central Africa, while the late South African rapper AKA posthumosly won the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, beating DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), DJ Tarico (Mozambique), Macky2 (Zambia), and Musa Keys (South Africa).

The Best Francophone Artist went to Fally Ipupa from DR Congo, while the Best African Group went to Toofan (Togo).

Rema (Nigeria) took home the Artist of the Year gong, while Nigerian star Davido’s Timeless took the album of the year award.

Now in its 10th year, AFRIMMA recognises and celebrates notable musical works and artists across Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us