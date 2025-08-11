AFRICA
1 min read
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
The US has indicted a Ugandan national over an alleged $58 million international conspiracy to supply weapons to a Mexican drug syndicate.
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
In an indictment unsealed in the US, prosecutors allege that Michael Katungi Mpeirwe conspired to provide Mexican cartel with military-grade weaponry. / Reuters
August 11, 2025

The US has indicted a Ugandan national over an alleged $58 million international conspiracy to supply weapons to a Mexican drug syndicate.

In an indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of Virginia, prosecutors allege that Michael Katungi Mpeirwe conspired to provide the Jalisco New Generation Cartel with military-grade weaponry including machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons.

Investigators claim the group worked to secure falsified arms control documents to disguise the weapons’ true destination and shipped a test consignment of 50 AK-47 assault rifles from Bulgaria. The Ugandan is effectively co-accused with Bulgarian national Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian national Subiro Osmund Mwapinga.

Plans allegedly extended to include surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft drones, and the ZU-23 anti-aircraft weapon system.

Recommended

Lengthy jail term possibility

This February the cartel was formally designated a foreign terrorist organisation, making arms sales to the group illegal under US and international law.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in US prison.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us