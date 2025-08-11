The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it will contribute $500 million to the construction of an airport near the Ethiopian capital expected to become the continent's largest.

The massive travel hub in Bishoftu, roughly 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, will cost an estimated $10 billion and be able to handle some 110 million passengers a year at full capacity, the AfDB said.

Egypt's Cairo International Airport took the title of Africa's busiest in 2024, followed by Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo in South Africa, according to the Official Aviation Guide.

Partly financed by national carrier Ethiopian Airlines, the Bishoftu hub is expected to replace the capital's Bole Airport, which can handle up to 25 million passengers annually.

'Transformational project'

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025.