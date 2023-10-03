AFRICA
Opposition MPs boycott Zimbabwe president's address to parliament
Opposition MPs boycotted the official opening of Zimbabwe's 10th parliament on Tuesday.
Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the August 23, 2023 Zimbabwean presidential election with nearly 53% of the vote. / Photo: Reuters
October 3, 2023

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the 10th parliament after the disputed elections held on August 23.

Several opposition MPs boycotted the opening session on Tuesday.

During his inaugural address to the house, Mnangagwa submitted several bills for consideration. Six of the bills were supposed to be tabled in parliament in the previous dispensation.

"I challenge you to accelerate the completion of the matters outstanding from the legislative agenda of the 9th parliament," Mnangagwa said.

Opposition lawmakers, most of them belonging to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), boycotted the address.

Penalties

Parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda said the absentee MPs would face penalties, including the reduction of their transport and accommodation allowances.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa ran against Mnangagwa of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), and lost.

Chamisa has, however, declined to concede defeat, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities.

Eighty-one-year-old Mnangagwa got 2,350,711 votes (52.6%) to secure a first-round victory in August polls. Chamisa, 45, came second with 1,967,343 votes (44%).

