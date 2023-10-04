Fuel prices in Tanzania have reached an all-time high, increasing for the fourth consecutive month.

On Tuesday, energy regulator EWURA announced the revised fuel prices, which took effect on Wednesday.

In the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, a litre of petrol increased by 68 Tanzanian shillings ($0.03). The commodity will now cost Tsh3,281 ($1.31), up from Tsh3,213 ($1.28) in Dar.

Diesel saw the highest increase in price, with a litre of the commodity rising by Tsh168 ($0.07). Diesel will now retail at Tsh3,448 ($1.37), up from Tsh3,259 ($1.30) in Dar.

A litre of kerosene will retail at Tsh2,943 ($1.17) in the commercial capital.

Tanga costs are higher

Fuel imported through the Tanga port, some 340 kilometres north of Dar es Salaam, will be more expensive, according to the latest review by EWURA.

A litre of petrol in Tanga will cost Tsh3,327 ($1.33), diesel Tsh3,494 ($1.39), and kerosene Tsh2,989 ($1.19).

EWURA said that the price increase has been caused by a rise in the global oil costs, increased export charges and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukrainian offensive.

The energy regulator said that the landed cost of petrol had increased by 17%, diesel 62% and kerosene 4%.

Calls for subsidy

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu has faced increased calls to subsidise fuel in efforts to cushion Tanzanians against higher prices.

The East African region has witnessed an increase in fuel prices, with Kenya also registering a record-high revised price announced on September 15.

A litre of petrol in Kenya's capital Nairobi retails at 211.64 Kenyan shillings ($1.44), while diesel costs Ksh200.99 ($1.37) and kerosene Ksh202.61 ($1.38).

In the neighbouring Uganda, a litre of petrol goes for more than 5,100 Ugandan shillings ($1.37), while diesel retails at about Ush4,800 ($1.28).