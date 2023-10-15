By Brian Okoth

Fuel prices in Kenya have gone up yet again, shattering the previous all-time record set in the September-October period.

A litre of petrol has increased by 5.72 Kenyan shillings ($0.04), while diesel has gone up by Ksh4.48 ($0.03). Kerosene, on the other hand, has hiked by Ksh2.45 ($0.02).

The new prices, which will be in effect between October 15 and November 14, were announced on Saturday by Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This means that a litre of petrol in the port city of Mombasa, where fuel lands upon shipping, will be Ksh214.30 ($1.45), diesel Ksh202.41 ($1.37) and kerosene Ksh201.99 ($1.37).

High global prices

In the capital Nairobi, a litre of petrol under the new pump price guidelines is Ksh217.36 ($1.47), diesel Ksh205.47 ($1.39) and kerosene Ksh205.06 ($1.39).

The fuel prices in Nairobi are almost identical to the charges in Kenya's third city Kisumu, fourth city Nakuru, and a major town in Rift Valley, Eldoret.

Mandera, a county located near the Kenya-Somalia border and is 1,025 kilometres northeast of the capital Nairobi, has the highest fuel prices under the new review by EPRA, with a litre of petrol going for Ksh231.36 ($1.57), diesel Ksh219.47 ($1.49) and kerosene Ksh219.06 ($1.48).

The fuel prices in Kenya first crossed the Ksh200 ($1.36) mark in the September 14, 2023 review.

EPRA attributes the higher prices of fuel to the weakening of the Kenyan currency against the US dollar, an increase in the landed cost of oil, and the implementation of the new Value Added Tax on fuel, which increased from 8% to 16%.

Highest in region

Following the latest review, Kenya's fuel prices are now the highest in the East African region.

In the neighbouring Tanzania, a litre of petrol in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam goes for 3,281 Tanzanian shillings ($1.31), diesel Tsh3,448 ($1.38) and kerosene Tsh2,943 ($1.18).

In Mtwara, still in Tanzania, a litre of petrol retails at Tsh3,353 ($1.34), diesel Tsh3,520 ($1.41) and kerosene Tsh3,016 ($1.20). These prices were announced by Tanzania’s energy regulator EWURA on October 3.

In Uganda, a litre of petrol retails on average at 5,400 Ugandan shillings ($1.44) and diesel goes for Ush4,800 ($1.28).

The Ugandan government said during the October review that it won't offer any relief intervention in fuel prices, citing increased global prices and a weaker local currency.

Uganda, a landlocked country, imports its fuel through Kenya, which has Mombasa and Lamu ports.

Rwanda

On October 3, Rwanda announced the hike in petroleum pump prices, effective October 4. The maximum retail price for petrol increased to 1,822 Rwandan francs ($1.48) per litre, up from 1,639 Rwf ($1.34) per litre.

The price of diesel rose to Rwf1,662 ($1.36) per litre, up from Rwf1,492 ($1.22), as announced by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA). Rwanda's revised fuel prices remain in place in October and November.

Rwanda currently relies on imports of petroleum fuels through the ports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Transportation of oil products is exclusively by trailers and road tankers.