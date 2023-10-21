British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday he had spoken to the Israeli government about its duty to act in accordance with international law and to preserve civilian lives in Gaza, and for its military to show restraint.

"I have spoken directly to the Israeli Government, about their duty to respect international law and the importance of preserving civilian lives in Gaza," Cleverly told the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt.

"Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military."

Israeli troops are massed on the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon".

Thousands of troops

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has urged troops to “get organized, be ready” to move in. Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Islamist militant group carried out the deadliest attack in the country's history on October 7.

A full-blown Israeli land offensive carries many risks, including to the more than 200 hostages Hamas took during their raid and whose fate is shrouded in uncertainty.

In Gaza, Israeli jets continued the relentless bombing campaign, with the military saying it hit more than 100 Hamas targets overnight.

Almost half of Gaza's residents have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Saturday that 17 staff have been confirmed killed in the war, warning the actual numbers "are likely to be higher".