BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tunisia projects larger budget deficit
The Tunisian government has projected a larger budget deficit for the 2023 financial year.
Tunisia projects larger budget deficit
Tunisia projects that its outstanding debt will exceed 127.1 billion Tunisian dinars ($40.1 billion) by the end of 2023. / Photo: Getty Images
October 22, 2023

The Tunisian government has projected that it will suffer a budget deficit of 12.3 billion Tunisian dinars ($3.88 billion) for the 2023 financial year.

The deficit is equivalent to 7.7% of the North African country's GDP.

Tunisia had projected that its budget deficit for 2023 would be about 5.5% of the GDP, or 8.5 billion Tunisian dinars ($2.68 billion).

The deficit is attributed to high public debt.

Tunisia projects to service public debt to the tune of 20.8 billion Tunisian dinars ($6.57 billion) in 2023, with 12 billion Tunisian dinars ($3.79 billion) being repaid to domestic lenders.

The North African nation's outstanding debt is expected to go past 127.1 billion Tunisian dinars ($40.1 billion), equivalent to 80.2% of the GDP.

Tunisia had earlier projected that its outstanding debt as of 2023 would be 114.8 billion Tunisian dinars ($36.26 billion).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us