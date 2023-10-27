SPORTS
Cameroon's Onana speaks out on gorilla emojis row
The Cameroonian has defended teammate Garnacho after the winger used gorilla emojis in a social media post about him.
Andre Onana was mobbed by teammates  after his penalty save against Copenhagen.  / Photo: AFP
October 27, 2023

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has defended teammate Alejandro Garnacho after the winger used gorilla emojis in a social media post about him.

The 19-year-old Argentina international posted a photo of players congratulating Onana for stopping a penalty late in United's 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Garnacho used two gorilla emojis above the photo in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was then deleted.

Onana, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Story that he understood what Garnacho meant.

“People cannot choose what I should be offended by,” the Cameroon international wrote on Thursday. “I know exactly what (Garnacho) meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

The Football Association could still take action, however.

Onana also posted a photo of himself and Garnacho hugging, and he added two fist-bumping emojis.

SOURCE:AP
