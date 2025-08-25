In a nation fractured by civil war, where the spectre of famine looms and millions are displaced, 11 men on a football pitch are achieving the impossible. They are not just winning games; they are delivering hope. Sudan’s national team, the Falcons of Jediane, are in the midst of a miraculous run, a story of resilience so profound it transcends sport, capturing the heart of a country on the brink.
Against all odds, Sudan has stormed into the semi-finals of the 2024 Pamoja African Nations Championship (CHAN) currently co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This isn't a fluke.
They survived a brutal Group D, featuring Senegal and Nigeria, sealing the top spot, a team they unceremoniously drubbed, before eliminating powerhouse Algeria in a nerve-shredding quarter-final penalty shootout at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. Now, as they prepare to face Madagascar in the semi-finals, they stand on the cusp of their greatest continental achievement since their lone Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1970.
Sudan have emerged as one of the standout teams of this year’s CHAN, conceding only twice, once in the group stage and once in the quarters, remaining unbeaten on their way to a third-ever semi-final appearance.
Major win against Algeria
Clinical in front of goal, the Sudanese converted over 26% of their shots on target and their run included a statement victory over Algeria, the runners-up of the last edition.
A nation steeped in footballing tradition, Sudan famously lifted the AFCON trophy on home soil in 1970. Though they now host their fixtures in Libya or South Sudan, the Falcons of Jediane are making a much-anticipated return to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, 2025, after missing out in 2021, having finished second in their qualifying group behind Angola in group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
This astonishing performance isn't happening in a vacuum. It’s happening while their country endures the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis. Since war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese National army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, thousands have been killed. Football, like all of society, was shattered.
For two years, the Sudan Elite League was silent. But in a testament to the nation's unbreakable spirit, it returned in July 2025. Not in the war-affected capital of Khartoum, but in small stadiums across the relatively safe River Nile state. On pitches streaked with brown patches, cheered on by dozens of fans, the game came home.
'Happy to be home'
“We’re so happy to be home, playing in front of our fans,” Al-Hilal captain and national team striker Mohamed Abdel Rahman recently told AFP before a crucial match. His relief was palpable.
For the past season, Sudan's biggest clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh, were driven out of local football, competing in the Mauritanian league just to survive.
This is the reality from which the national team was forged.
At the helm is the steady hand of Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah. Appointed in September 2023, the 64-year-old veteran, who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, brought structure and belief to the team. His familiarity with Sudanese football, having coached Khartoum SC from 2014 to 2017, made him the perfect figure to galvanise a scattered squad.
'Millions of Sudanese nationals support us'
Under his guidance, the impossible has started to feel like an easy task. Beyond the CHAN heroics, Sudan is scripting an even more audacious tale in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For a nation that has never reached the global showpiece, they are currently, surprisingly, leading their group.
“Millions of Sudanese people follow us, and they also support us, so I say it frankly: we aspire to achieve the African title,” Appiah said following the victory over Algeria.
Through six gruelling matches, they remain unbeaten, level on 12 points with African giants Senegal in the DR Congo-led group B. Their defensive record is astonishing — just two goals conceded, a testament to Appiah’s disciplined system. With critical fixtures against Senegal and Togo looming in early September, the dream of a World Cup debut is incandescently alive.
This success has not gone unnoticed. The team's victories have become national events, powerful moments of unity that cut through the political and ethnic divides fuelling the conflict.
'Spirit of determination'
Following the win over Algeria, the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, personally congratulated the team. "This great achievement embodies the spirit of determination and perseverance and reflects the strong will of Sudanese youth to raise the nation's flag high," he said, affirming his full support.
Prime Minister Kamil Idris echoed Burhan's sentiments when they earlier on booked a place in the quarter-finals, calling the achievement proof of "the Sudanese people's ability to achieve excellence and overcome difficulties." He added: "The government supports the team, which renews hope in the Sudanese people that Sudan has a future."
For a team ranked 110th in the world and 28th in Africa in recently released FIFA world rankings, and whose players have trained in Saudi Arabia and played "home" games in Mauritania, this is more than just football. Every goal scored, every victory secured, is a defiant roar against the despair. The Falcons of Jediane are not just playing for a trophy; they are playing for the soul of Sudan.
Against a harrowing backdrop of war that the UN reports has killed over 24,000 people and displaced millions, these victories deliver a rare and precious commodity: a unifying joy.