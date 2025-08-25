In a nation fractured by civil war, where the spectre of famine looms and millions are displaced, 11 men on a football pitch are achieving the impossible. They are not just winning games; they are delivering hope. Sudan’s national team, the Falcons of Jediane, are in the midst of a miraculous run, a story of resilience so profound it transcends sport, capturing the heart of a country on the brink.

Against all odds, Sudan has stormed into the semi-finals of the 2024 Pamoja African Nations Championship (CHAN) currently co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This isn't a fluke.

They survived a brutal Group D, featuring Senegal and Nigeria, sealing the top spot, a team they unceremoniously drubbed, before eliminating powerhouse Algeria in a nerve-shredding quarter-final penalty shootout at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. Now, as they prepare to face Madagascar in the semi-finals, they stand on the cusp of their greatest continental achievement since their lone Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1970.

Sudan have emerged as one of the standout teams of this year’s CHAN, conceding only twice, once in the group stage and once in the quarters, remaining unbeaten on their way to a third-ever semi-final appearance.

Major win against Algeria

Clinical in front of goal, the Sudanese converted over 26% of their shots on target and their run included a statement victory over Algeria, the runners-up of the last edition.

A nation steeped in footballing tradition, Sudan famously lifted the AFCON trophy on home soil in 1970. Though they now host their fixtures in Libya or South Sudan, the Falcons of Jediane are making a much-anticipated return to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, 2025, after missing out in 2021, having finished second in their qualifying group behind Angola in group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This astonishing performance isn't happening in a vacuum. It’s happening while their country endures the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis. Since war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese National army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, thousands have been killed. Football, like all of society, was shattered.

For two years, the Sudan Elite League was silent. But in a testament to the nation's unbreakable spirit, it returned in July 2025. Not in the war-affected capital of Khartoum, but in small stadiums across the relatively safe River Nile state. On pitches streaked with brown patches, cheered on by dozens of fans, the game came home.

'Happy to be home'

“We’re so happy to be home, playing in front of our fans,” Al-Hilal captain and national team striker Mohamed Abdel Rahman recently told AFP before a crucial match. His relief was palpable.

For the past season, Sudan's biggest clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh, were driven out of local football, competing in the Mauritanian league just to survive.