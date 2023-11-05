SPORTS
Kenya's Hellen Obiri wins the New York Marathon
Kenya's Hellen Obiri won the New York City Women's Marathon on Sunday, ahead of her Ethiopian and Kenyan main challengers.
The New York Marathon win is the second major title for Kenya's Hellen Obiri in 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 5, 2023

Kenyan Hellen Obiri produced an extraordinary final kick to break the tape in 2 hours 27 minutes and 23 seconds at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, picking up her second major title this year.

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey crossed the finish line about six seconds later while last year's winner, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, finished third in 2:27:33.

Obiri, Gidey, and Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri, however, made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile.

Obiri, who won the Boston Marathon in April, outpaced Gidey and Lokedi to win the race.

This was a stellar women's field that was expected to potentially take down the course record of 2:22:31 set by Margaret Okayo in 2003.

Unlike 2022, when the weather was unseasonably warm, Sunday’s race was much cooler — ideal conditions for record breaking times.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
