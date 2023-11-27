AFRICA
Sierra Leone's nationwide curfew lifted
The government said security forces had repelled "renegade soldiers" who attempted to break into a military armoury in Freetown during on Sunday.
November 27, 2023

The streets of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown were still mostly empty early on Monday despite the government lifting a curfew imposed because of an attack on a military barracks.

The government said security forces had repelled "renegade soldiers" who attempted to break into a military armoury in Freetown during the early hours of Sunday.

Unidentified assailants also attacked a police station and released inmates from a major prison on Sunday.

Leaders arrested

Sierra Leone has been tense since President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected in June.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Bio called on the West African country's political and traditional leaders, and civil society to work to preserve peace.

He said most of the leaders of the attack on the barracks had been arrested and that an investigation was ongoing.

A government statement encouraged people to return to their normal activities from 0600 GMT on Monday.

