Man United vs Galatasaray: Big clash without key players
The Galatasaray vs. Man Utd match at Istanbul's RAMS Park will start at 17:45 GMT on Wednesday.
The Galatasaray vs. Man Utd match will take place at Istanbul's RAMS Park.   / Photo: AA
November 29, 2023

Manchester United and Galatasaray S.K. are primed for a tough clash in Istanbul in a Group A game in the UEFA Champions League tournament.

Manchester United will seek to overcome the burden of not playing with some of their formidable stars, including Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, defender Lisandro Martinez, all down with injuries, and forward Marcus Rashford, who is suspended.

In October, Galatasaray stunned Manchester United 3-2 in a week two match at Old Trafford. Argentine star Mauro Icardi scored a late winner to bring a Galatasaray's first victory in England.

In this game, Icardi and Wilfried Zaha will be among Galatasaray's goal-scoring threats against Manchester United.

However, Galatasaray may not have Davinson Sanchez in their home match as the Colombian central defender was diagnosed with a second-degree strain in his upper left rear thigh muscle, the club confirmed.

The Galatasaray vs. Man Utd match at Istanbul's RAMS Park will start at 17:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich tops the leaderboard for Group A, having secured 12 points in four matches.

Copenhagen and Galatasaray both have four points, with fourth-place Manchester United trailing with three points in four group matches. The three clubs are now in a battle for the runner-up position.

The Champions League group stage will conclude after matchday six, scheduled to be played on December 12 and 13. The top two clubs in each group will qualify for the knockout phase.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
