British soldier Major Kevin McCool has died while off duty in Kenya, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The 32-year-old soldier died on 29 November and had served in in Europe, the Middle East, the Falklands and Africa, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday

He was allegedly attacked while on a motorcycle trip off base, British public broadcaster, BBC, reports.

Kenyans have raised concerns about the way British forces treat locals as well as the environment during the military training at a British base near Mt. Kenya.

'Exceptional person'

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends, and colleagues currently coming to terms with this most tragic loss," Defence Minister Grant Shapps said.

He added: "It’s clear from the tributes of those who knew him that Major McCool was an exceptional person and an exceptional soldier, loved and respected in equal measure, who served his country with distinction."

Major McCool was commissioned from Sandhurst in August 2014 and was eulogised as having had a as a glittering operational record.

"A bright light has gone out amongst our ranks. He will be missed, but never forgotten." his commanding officer said in a tribute.

A Kenyan parliamentary committee launched an inquiry in August into alleged human rights violations and ethical breaches by a British Army training unit active for decades.

The British have roughly 200 military personnel permanently based in Kenya, most of them training more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers a year.

