BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigerian Air Force auctions aircraft
The aircraft is at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja for prospective buyers to check.
Nigerian Air Force auctions aircraft
The plane started operation in October 1990, according to the Nigerian Air Force. Photo: NAF / Others
December 5, 2023

The Nigerian Air Force is auctioning one of its planes following the government approval for the process.

''The NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically,'' the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.

The submission of bids will be closed on December 24 and that any application beyond that date will be considered as no bid, the authorities said.

The criteria for purchase

The aircraft is now at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja for interested parties to inspect.

The authorities have not given details of the reasons for the sale of the plane, Falcon 900B, which was launched into service more than three decades ago.

The Nigerian Air Force has given details about the plane and outlined criteria for the bid submission and eventual purchase of the plane.

In recent years, there have been several plane crashes involving the Nigerian Air Force - some of them deadly.

Combat operations

The Nigerian security forces has been struggling to tackle various security challenges including a long-running insurgency by Boko Haram and frequent kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs.

In recent years, there have been incidents of military planes bombing civilians by 'mistake' as they carry out operations against armed groups especially in the north of the country with the latest deadly incident on Sunday night.

The government has intensified efforts to acquire more combat aircraft for the military to boost the country's anti-terror campaign.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us