The Nigerian Air Force is auctioning one of its planes following the government approval for the process.

''The NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically,'' the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.

The submission of bids will be closed on December 24 and that any application beyond that date will be considered as no bid, the authorities said.

The criteria for purchase

The aircraft is now at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja for interested parties to inspect.

The authorities have not given details of the reasons for the sale of the plane, Falcon 900B, which was launched into service more than three decades ago.

The Nigerian Air Force has given details about the plane and outlined criteria for the bid submission and eventual purchase of the plane.

In recent years, there have been several plane crashes involving the Nigerian Air Force - some of them deadly.

Combat operations

The Nigerian security forces has been struggling to tackle various security challenges including a long-running insurgency by Boko Haram and frequent kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs.

In recent years, there have been incidents of military planes bombing civilians by 'mistake' as they carry out operations against armed groups especially in the north of the country with the latest deadly incident on Sunday night.

The government has intensified efforts to acquire more combat aircraft for the military to boost the country's anti-terror campaign.