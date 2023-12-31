Felix Tshisekedi has won re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the electoral commission announced on Sunday.

The electoral agency, CENI, said that Tshisekedi got 73.34% of the votes cast to win the poll that had attracted at least 20 other contestants, including mining tycoon Moise Katumbi and opposition politician Martin Fayulu.

Katumbi and Fayulu came a distant second and third respectively in the election held on December 20. According to CENI, the first runner-up, Katumbi, got about 18% of the vote, while Fayulu received 5%.

The opposition candidates had earlier Sunday called for protests after Tshisekedi, 60, gets declared the winner of the election.

Electoral 'irregularities'

Katumbi, Fayulu and other contestants have accused CENI of tilting the election in favour of Tshisekedi, who first came to power in January 2019 after winning in the December 30, 2018 polls.

Tshisekedi faces the challenge of improving security in the troubled eastern part of the country, alleviating poverty, and uniting the country after the divisive December 20 election, which was marred by delays and widespread logistical challenges.

More than 40 million people had registered to vote in the DRC election, but the turnout was low, with CENI results showing that some 18 million voters cast their ballots.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.