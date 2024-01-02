AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone charges 12 with treason over 'coup' plot
Sierra Leone has charged 12 people with treason over the November 26, 2023 alleged coup attempt against President Julius Maada Bio.
Soldiers moved swiftly to contain insecurity in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on November 26, 2023. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
January 2, 2024

Sierra Leone on Tuesday charged 12 people with treason and other offences for their roles in what authorities have called an attempted coup on November 26, a press release said.

One of those charged was Amadu Koita, who the government has said was one of the organisers of the coup attempt.

A former soldier and bodyguard of former president Ernest Bai Koroma, Koita was widely followed on social networks where he criticised the government of current President Julius Maada Bio.

He was arrested on December 4 and is one of 85 people arrested in connection with the events of November 26, most of them military personnel.

21 people killed in November clashes

The twelve alleged perpetrators, including former police officers, were handed charges including "treason, misprision of treason, harbouring, aiding, and abetting the enemy," according to a press release signed by Information Minister Chernor Bah.

Eleven of them were brought before a judge in the capital Freetown, with the case of one of the accused postponed due to illness, the statement said, adding that all had legal representation.

On November 26, armed attackers stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces.

Twenty-one people were killed and hundreds of prisoners escaped before authorities were able to regain control after what they deemed a coup attempt by members of the armed forces.

The violence sparked fears of another coup in West Africa, where Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea have all experienced putsches since 2020.

SOURCE:AFP
