AFRICA
2 min read
DR Congo summons army commanders over defeat of troops fighting M23 rebels
A total of 35 generals and six colonels were summoned over defeat of government troops during fighting with M23 rebels
DR Congo summons army commanders over defeat of troops fighting M23 rebels
The Congolese army accuses M23 rebels of violating a Qatar-brokered ceasefire. / Reuters
August 26, 2025

The military in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Monday that 41 senior army officers have been summoned for questioning as part of an investigation into the defeat of government troops during fighting with M23 rebels in the country’s volatile east.

Those summoned by the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo include 35 generals and six colonels, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge told reporters.

He said the process concerns all officers who have assumed command responsibilities since the capture of the border town of Bunagana by the M23 rebels in June 2022.

According to Ekenge, the questioning is aimed at establishing the responsibilities of each officer in the military setbacks faced on the battleground.

Recommended

Violating ceasefire

This comes as the government and M23 rebels accused each other of violating a ceasefire, despite ongoing talks in Qatar aimed at ending the conflict.

Last year, a military court in eastern Congo sentenced 25 soldiers to death for “fleeing the enemy” during fighting with M23 rebels.

Since 2021, the M23, which is at the heart of the conflict in eastern Congo, has controlled significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier this year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us