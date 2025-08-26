The military in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Monday that 41 senior army officers have been summoned for questioning as part of an investigation into the defeat of government troops during fighting with M23 rebels in the country’s volatile east.

Those summoned by the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo include 35 generals and six colonels, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge told reporters.

He said the process concerns all officers who have assumed command responsibilities since the capture of the border town of Bunagana by the M23 rebels in June 2022.

According to Ekenge, the questioning is aimed at establishing the responsibilities of each officer in the military setbacks faced on the battleground.