South Africa said Monday it was investigating allegations of human trafficking after multiple social media influencers shared recruitment campaigns promising young women jobs in a Russia-based programme accused of abuses.

In videos shared to millions of followers, several South African influencers encouraged women aged 18 to 22 to join a programme called "Alabuga Start" with vague promises of international careers, flights, housing and Russian language classes in a region in central Russia.

An investigation by the Associated Press last year revealed that some women recruited into the programme - many from African countries - were forced to work in factories assembling attack drones for Russia's war in Ukraine.

South Africa's foreign affairs spokesman Chrispin Phiri told AFP the matter was "under investigation".

‘Be vigilant’

The ministry for women and youth expressed in a statement "grave concern over recent reports of alleged job offers circulating on social media that target young South African women aged 18 to 22 for employment opportunities in Russia".

"We urge our young people to be vigilant," it said.