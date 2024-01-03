Wednesday, January 3, 2024

18:19 GMT — Hamas official's assassination 'won't go unpunished' — Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the assassination of the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Saleh al Arouri, "will not go unpunished."

"What happened yesterday and Arouri’s assassination was very dangerous," Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday evening. “This attack (in Beirut’s southern neighbourhood) was the first since 2006,” he added.

Nasrallah said Arouri’s assassination "was an Israeli attempt to create an image of a victory after it failed to achieve its goals in Gaza."

"If the enemy thinks of waging a war on Lebanon, we will fight without restraint, without rules, without limits and without restrictions," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "We are not afraid of war," he said, adding that "for now, we are fighting on the frontline following meticulous calculations".

"Israel has been weakened" by Hamas's October 7 onslaught, Nasrallah said, adding that the country was "now on the path to extinction".

18:45 GMT — UK urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Britain urged Israel to "allow" more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"More must be done to get humanitarian aid into Gaza – Israel must allow significantly more supplies in to reduce the risk of hunger and disease," Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on social media platform X.

Cameron added that the UK "also wants to see the immediate release of hostages and progress towards a sustainable ceasefire." He further wrote that he spoke "today about how we can work together on these issues" with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

18:41 GMT — US remains concerned about Middle East conflict spreading after Beirut assassination: State Dept

The United States remains incredibly concerned about the risk of the conflict in Gaza spreading to other fronts after the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The United States rejected suggestions that ally Israel or Washington was behind deadly blasts in Iran at the grave of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed four years ago in a US strike.

"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he said.

Miller said he could not offer an assessment on who carried it out but called Saleh al Arouri "a brutal terrorist with civilian blood on his hands."

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the assassination on Tuesday.

18:12 GMT — UN 'completely' against forced displacement in Gaza

The UN is "completely" against forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, said a spokesperson.

"As a principle, we are completely against forced displacement. So that needs to be made very, very clear. The aim really should be for Palestinians to be safe in Gaza, for the civilians to be safe in Gaza," Florencia Soto Nino, associate spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

"We've been very clear that we're not advocating, that no one should be advocating for mass displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza and that they should be safe in their homes," Nino said.

Every person has the right to be protected from forced displacement from their home or residence, she said, adding that so far, 85% of Gaza's population has been internally displaced and living in "pretty dire conditions."

"They have the right to return to their homes," she added.

18:02 GMT — Israeli army confirms death of hostage in rescue operation

Israel's military confirmed that a hostage kidnapped in the October 7 Hamas attack was killed during a failed army rescue operation in December in Gaza.

Sahar Baruch, among 250 hostages seized by Hamas and taken to Gaza on Oct. 7, was confirmed dead last month by his kibbutz community.

"At this stage, we are unable to determine the circumstances around his death and whether he was killed by (Israeli) fire or he was murdered by Hamas," the army said in a statement.

Hamas announced Baruch's death on December 9, saying he died during an attempt by the army to rescue him and released a video showing his remains.

17:35 GMT — Several Palestinians killed as Israeli jets strike house in northern Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a house in northern Gaza, local health authorities said.

A Health Ministry statement said the attack targeted a house in the Jabalia refugee camp. Several people remained trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building, eyewitnesses said.

15:50 GMT — Forcible transfer of people from Gaza is 'act of genocide' — UN

The forcible transfer of people in Gaza is an "act of genocide," a UN special rapporteur said, warning other states not to be part of such a move.

"Forcible transfer of Gazan population is an act of genocide, especially given the high number of children," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"Congolese or other states' officials will be guilty of aiding and abetting genocide if they agree to any transfer of population," he warned.

Rajagopal's remarks came after media reports said that Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of the Democratic Republic of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants.

15:49 GMT — Israel demolishes another Palestinian residential building in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian residential building in occupied East Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Israeli municipal authorities cited the lack of a construction permit for razing the building in the Jabel Mukaber neighbourhood southeast of East Jerusalem, the witnesses said.

The building was inhabited by nearly 50 Palestinians. “Israeli forces demolished part of the building in 2009, and they levelled it all today without prior warning,” Um Adam al Husseini, the building’s owner, told Anadolu.

"We have been living in the building since 2006, and we have repeatedly tried to obtain a building permit, but to no avail,” she said.

15:43 GMT — Turkish FM Fidan warns of escalation as Israel's moves increase tensions

Israel's dangerous flirtation with starting a war with Lebanon risks spreading the Gaza conflict to the wider region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned.

"I think the Israelis are barely holding back from going to war with Lebanon. But I always say that this is a dead end. If something like this happens, of course, this war will have no end," Fidan said hours after Israel assassinated Hamas deputy chief Saleh al Arouri in Lebanon, suggesting that any more such developments could widen the war.

"On the contrary, if the (Palestine) issue is to be resolved, it is necessary to focus on peace and a two-state solution," Fidan told reporters at the Foreign Ministry in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

15:14 GMT — Germany reiterates opposition to Israeli ministers’ demand to dislocate population of Gaza

Germany reiterated its opposition to the demand made by two Israeli ministers to dislocate the Palestinian population in Gaza.

"We reject the statements made by the two ministers in the strongest possible way," said Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Sebastian Fischer.

He added: "The forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the reduction of the territory of the Gaza Strip should not be out of the question."

Furthermore, Fischer emphasised that Germany continues to support a two-state solution as the only model for the peaceful co-existence of Palestinians and Israelis. He said that Germany is working intensively for a "humanitarian pause" to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

14:47 GMT — Two more Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said that two more of its fighters were killed in border clashes with the Israeli army.

The Lebanese group did not specify the location where the fighters were killed.

The death toll of the Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 140, according to Anadolu tally.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced it attacked an "armed cell" and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

14:32 GMT - Israel commits war crime by assassinating senior Hamas figure: Palestinian journalist

The assassination carried out by Israel against a senior Hamas figure with an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, means a violation of international law and Lebanon's sovereignty, according to a Palestinian journalist and author.

The editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Palestinian journalist-author Ramzy Baroud, told Anadolu that Israel's attack on civilian areas in Lebanon was a serious violation of international law, referring to the assassination of the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau Saleh al Arouri.

"For now, we know that six more people were killed along with Arouri," he said. "In this attack, a UAV that fired three missiles targeted a residential area and damaged the building where Arouri held his meetings along with other structures."

Mentioning that Israel hit one of the busiest streets of the Lebanese capital, he criticised: "They hit a sovereign country."

The Palestinian journalist further underlined: "There is a list of war crimes in this assassination."

14:07 GMT - France condemns Israeli officials' remarks pushing for displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

France condemned remarks by Israeli officials pushing for the displacement of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

"France condemns the remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling for the emigration of the Gazan population as well as the re-establishment of (Jewish) colonies and occupation of the land (Gaza)," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Urging Israel to refrain from such provocative remarks, saying they only serve to fuel tensions, the statement said any forced population transfer would constitute a serious violation of international law according to the Geneva Convention and Rome Statute.

"It is not up to the Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live. The future of Gaza and its inhabitants will lie in a unified Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel," it added.

13:58 GMT - Mossad chief vows to 'settle score' with Hamas

Israel's spy chief vowed to make Hamas pay for its attack on Oct. 7, after a drone strike attributed to Israel killed the group's deputy chief Saleh al Arouri in Lebanon.

The Mossad spy agency "is committed to settling the score with the murderers who descended upon the Gaza envelope on October 7" and with Hamas's leadership, David Barnea said.

"It will take time, just like after the Munich massacre, but we will lay our hands on them wherever they will be." "Every Arab mother ought to know that if her son participated, directly or indirectly, in the slaughter of October 7, his blood shall be upon his own head," Barnea said.

13:46 GMT - Yemen’s Houthis claim to attack Israel-bound ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group said that it had attacked an Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea.

Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that its forces had attacked the CMA CGM TAGE ship after its crew refused to heed its calls or warnings. He, however, did not specify the weapons used in the attack.

"Any American aggression will not go unpunished or without retaliation,'' the spokesman said.

13:31 GMT - Israeli army says 25 more soldiers injured in Gaza in last 24 hours

The Israeli army said that 25 more soldiers had been injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 991 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 509 soldiers have been killed and 2,290 others injured since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 7.

13:06 GMT — Israel holds secret talks with DRC to take in Palestinians from Gaza

Israel is holding secret talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the Central African country to take in Palestinians from the besieged Gaza, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli officials held talks with officials in DR Congo and other African nations to accept Palestinians from Gaza.

"(Democratic Republic of) Congo will be willing to take in migrants (Palestinians), and we’re in talks with others," a senior Israeli security official told the news website.

"At the end of the war, Hamas rule will collapse, there are no municipal authorities, and the civilian population will be entirely dependent on humanitarian aid," Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said.

"There will be no work, and 60 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land will become security buffer zones," she added.

12:37 GMT —Priority is to secure Gaza truce, Sisi tells US Congress members

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi told a delegation from the US Congress that the current priority is to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a presidency statement.

Sisi stressed the importance of "responsible action" to avoid widening the conflict in the region, the statement added.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating between Israel and Hamas.

12:15 GMT — Israeli ministers reject US criticism of their calls to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Two Israeli ministers rejected US criticism of their calls for expelling Palestinians from the besieged Gaza amid a deadly military offensive on the blockaded enclave.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said 70 percent of Israelis support a "humanitarian solution" for encouraging the emigration of Palestinians.

For his part, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the Israeli government "will do what is best for the State of Israel," in reference to his call for emptying Gaza of its residents.

"I deeply appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, we are not just another star on the American flag," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account.

Washington rejected what it called "irresponsible" statements by Israeli ministers about expelling Palestinians from Gaza.

"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he added.

11:50 GMT — 'We're in middle of WW III,' claims Israel's new foreign minister

On his first day in office, Israel's new Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, accused Tehran of actively pursuing the development of nuclear weapons, according to the Israel 24 news website.

"We are going through challenging moments, infused with hope in mobilising the entire country,” Katz said, taking the reins from his predecessor, Eli Cohen.

"The first thing, my top priority, is the activity of this office to bring the hostages home," he added, referring to the Israeli hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7, but he did not address how that goal might conflict with Israel’s stated goal to eliminate Hamas.

He claimed that "the Iranian race to acquire nuclear weapons is gaining momentum at its strongest during these times."

"The front that Iran built in the region is not only against Israel and its interests; this is a third world war with today's tools," he said, adding that Israel is at the forefront of the war.

11:30 GMT — World must impose solution to Gaza conflict: EU's Borrell

The international community must impose a solution to Israel's war on Gaza as the warring sides are unable to come to terms, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"I believe that we have learned in these 30 years that the solution has to be imposed from outside because the two parties will never be able to reach an agreement," he told an event in Lisbon, also warning that "if this tragedy doesn't end soon, the entire Middle East might end up in flames".

11:30 GMT — Israel arrested 11,000 in one year: Palestinian prisoners group

Palestinian prisoners group said the Israeli army last year made 11,000 arrests of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

10:08 GMT - Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza rises to 22,313

At least 22,313 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over nearly three months of Israeli attacks, according to the Health Ministry.

The toll includes 128 people killed over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while Israeli attacks since October 7 have also wounded 57,296.

09:22 GMT - WHO chief deplores Israeli attack on Red Crescent in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has deplored Israeli strikes that killed at least five civilians including a five-day-old infant at a hospital run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

"I deplore today’s strikes on the Palestine Red Crescent Society-run-Al Amal hospital in the southern Gaza City of Khan Younis, which severely damaged the Palestine Red Crescent Society training centre located within the hospital complex," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

He added that his colleagues undertook a mission to the facilities, where they "witnessed extensive damage and displacement of civilians."

08:57 GMT - UN Interim Force in Lebanon calls for restraint

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line, spokesperson Kandice Ardiel has said.

"We continue to implore all parties to cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint," she added.

08:49 GMT - Israel minister slams US for condemning call for mass exodus

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has hit back at ally the United States over its criticism of his push for the transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza.

"The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the (Israeli) residents of the envelope to return home and live in security and will protect the IDF (Israeli) soldiers," the extreme-right minister has posted on X.

His post comes after the US State Department criticised his call for a population transfer as "inflammatory and irresponsible".

08:26 GMT - General strike in West Bank to mourn top Hamas figure's killing

A general strike is being observed across the occupied West Bank to mourn the assassination of the deputy chief of Hamas Saleh al Arouri.

Shops, banks, commercial facilities and public institutions were shut, while the transport activity seemed disrupted.

Palestinian parties and factions had called for the joint action as well as protest rallies, holding Israel fully responsible for the killing.

07:56 GMT - Assassination of Hamas leader 'serious alarm' for region: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the assassination of the al Arouri is a "serious alarm" for the countries in the region.

“The evil acts by Israel in other countries pose a real threat to peace and security, and a serious alarm for security of the countries in the region,” Amir Abdollahian said in a statement on X.

He added the assassination of Arouri proves that Israel "didn't achieve any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide, and destruction in Gaza."

07:12 GMT - Iran blasts Israel of killing top Hamas commander

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Israel's "evil acts" in other countries constitute a real threat to peace, security in region.

06:41 GMT - Israeli soldier death toll surges in Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that another of its soldiers was killed in fighting with Palestinian groups in northern Gaza.

The slain soldier was part of the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit, according to Army Radio.

As many as 175 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli ground operation on October 27.

03:42 GMT - Protests held in Palestine, Lebanon after killing of Hamas deputy chief

Protests were held in Palestine and Lebanon following the assassination of al Arouri in an Israeli drone strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Palestinians took to the streets in the occupied West Bank.

Carrying Hamas flags, protesters in the city of Ramallah, near Arouri’s hometown of Aroura, chanted slogans such as "We will follow your footsteps" and "Revenge, revenge, Qassam!"

Separately, protests were held at refugee camps, including the Beddawi camp in northern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

03:13 GMT - Canada to accept 1,000 relatives of its citizens from Gaza

Canada will accept up to 1,000 visa applications from Palestinians who want to flee Gaza and seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members, but a Muslim organisation wants the cap removed, according to reports.

The program, slated to start next week, is in response to pleas from Palestinian Canadians to provide a safe path to those trapped in the chaos of Gaza as Israel's war on Gaza rages on.

It will offer visas for up to 1,000 Palestinians, allowing them to come and stay in Canada for up to three years if their sponsoring families guarantee financial support during their stay. The door to Canada would be closed at 1,000 applicants.

02:00 GMT - Blasts reported near ship off Yemen as Israel pummels Gaza

British maritime security agency UKMTO has reported explosions near a cargo ship in the strategic Bab al Mandeb Strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from the Horn of Africa.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it had received reports of up to three explosions 1-5 nautical miles from the merchant vessel, which was travelling between the coasts of Eritrea and Yemen.

"Master reports no damage to the vessel and crew are reported safe at present," the agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, said in a brief message. "Authorities are investigating."

In recent weeks, Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched a flurry of drone and missile strikes targeting commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Bab al Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

01:58 GMT - France will not support ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza

France will not support the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, Nicolas de Riviere, the permanent representative of France to the UN, has said.

"France is opposed to the forced displacement of populations. That's very clear-cut...We will not support the forced displacement of people," de Riviere told reporters.

"It's more or less obvious that the Gaza Strip is inhabited by Palestinians. Our goal is for Palestinians to be able to continue living there in safety and security and under good conditions. That should be the priority."

De Riviere said shutting people out of Gaza or recolonising Gaza are "harebrained ideas," adding it is essential to put an end to the military invasion and not to target civilians.

00:30 GMT - Israeli army 'abducted Palestinian children, transferred them out of Gaza'

The Israeli military has abducted Palestinian children and transferred them out of Gaza, a human rights monitor has said, calling on Israel to return the children to their parents.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on its website that it "takes very seriously the information published by Israeli Army Radio on 1 January 2024 regarding the kidnapping of a Palestinian infant from inside her Gaza family home by Israeli officer Harel Itach, a commander in the Givati Brigade, after the killing of her family members."

"Following the news that the Israeli officer died on 22 December 2023 from injuries sustained during fighting in Gaza, a friend of Itach's disclosed the kidnapping incident and said that the little girl's whereabouts remain unknown," it added.

For our live updates from Tuesday, January 2, click here.