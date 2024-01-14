Comorians headed to the ballot box on Sunday to cast their votes in a crucial election to choose their next president.

Despite logistical hurdles and boycott calls from the opposition, polling stations across the archipelago remained active.

Despite heavy rain on Sunday, many citizens turned out to vote, forming queues at polling stations to cast their votes in presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Incumbent President Azali Assoumani, seeking a fourth term after making constitutional changes to remove term limits, faces five challengers amid a tide of discontent from opposition figures who question the legitimacy of the process.

Boycott calls

Assoumani, 64, a former military officer who first came to power in a 1999 coup, has served two non-consecutive terms as president, from 2002 to 2006 and from 2016 to the present.

Opposition candidates have raised serious concerns about the transparency of the upcoming vote, citing alleged bias in the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and irregularities in voter registration.

Some opposition leaders have even called for a boycott, claiming that the conditions for a free and fair election are not met.

The elections come as the nation is dealing with economic uncertainties, and struggling to maintain stable financial growth.

