Soldiers repel al-shabaab attack on Somalia's military base
The Somali National News Agency reported that the army, backed by locals, thwarted the al-Shabaab attack
Somalia has been fighting the al-shabaab group since 2007. Photo / AA / Others
January 24, 2024

Casualties are feared in northern Somalia after al-Shabaab militants launched predawn attacks Wednesday against an army base, local officials told Anadolu news agency.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged during the attack on an army camp in northern Mudug province, a military official in the central state of Galmudug said on condition of anonymity due restrictions on speaking to the media.

The attack on the camp, located in the newly liberated village of Caad, was repelled, though "both sides" had suffered multiple casualties, the official said without elaborating on how many soldiers were killed.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attack thwarted

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported that the army, backed by locals, thwarted the al-Shabaab attack, inflicting "heavy losses on terrorists."

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term in May 2022, declared an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab.

