Injured Salah eyes return to AFCON
Egypt's injured star Mohamed Salah hopes to recover quickly and return to AFCON action before the tournament ends.
Injured Mohamed Salah has since returned to England for treatment. / Photo: AFP
January 25, 2024

Mohamed Salah has begun rehabilitation on his hamstring and said on Thursday that he will do "everything possible" to rejoin Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah returned to Liverpool on Wednesday for treatment on the injury he sustained during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana a week ago.

"Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation programme and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning," Salah wrote his social media channels.

Salah, who was one of the most high-profile players at the Africa Cup, has what Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders said was a "proper tear in his hamstring," expected to keep the winger out for three to four weeks.

Fast recovery

Salah will need to make a faster recovery to rejoin Egypt before the final on February 11 – two-and-a-half weeks away – while his match fitness would also have to be a concern for Egypt coach Rui Vitoria.

Seven-time champion Egypt is yet to win a game at the tournament, but it edged into the last 16 with three points from three games. The Pharaohs next play on Sunday against DR-Congo, another team that progressed to the knockout round without winning a game.

SOURCE:AP
