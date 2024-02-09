A cruise ship that doubles as a sailing university campus has docked in the coastal Kenyan city of Mombasa, the Kenya Ports Authority said.

The floating university, which is operated by the Institute for Shipboard Education, sailed into Mombasa on Friday, February 9, and is scheduled to stay for six days.

The vessel, MV World Odyssey, popularly known as “Semester at Sea” takes in undergraduate students, recent university graduates, and students to study a semester at sea, which involves cruising to different countries to learn about their histories and cultures.

"Aboard the ship is 763 passengers, of which 585 are students who will visit institutions of higher learning for educational tours, conduct excursions around the city, and visit various wildlife parks during their stay," the Kenyan Ports Authority shared on X.

The university, often referred to as the ''world's biggest floating campus", has visited Kenya annually since 2022.

The Port of Mombasa has recorded an increase in cruise vessel calls, with the port hosting 2500 passengers aboard MSC Poesia, one of the biggest cruise vessels to have called the port, on Saturday, February 3rd.

