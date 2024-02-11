AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest against Morocco's normalisation of ties with Israel
More than 10,000 people attended the rally many with placards denouncing Israel's continued attacks on Gaza and demanding an end to normalisation of ties between Morocco and Israel.
Thousands protest against Morocco's normalisation of ties with Israel
Moroccans want normalisation with israel undone. Photo: AA / Others
February 11, 2024

Thousands of Moroccans on Sunday again took to the streets of the capital Rabat to call for an end to their country's ties with Israel, which they denounced because of Israel's "genocide" in Gaza.

In late 2020, Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords brokered by the United States which saw similar moves by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Since the Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza began on October 7, several large-scale demonstrations in the North African kingdom have called for the abrogation of the normalisation deal.

"Normalisation is treason," and "Stop the massacre," read banners protesters carried in front of Morocco's parliament in the centre of Rabat.

Thousands take to the streets

AFP journalists estimated more than 10,000 people joined the rally, some of them carrying an immense Palestinian flag.

The crowd size matched that of a similar November protest in Morocco's commercial capital Casablanca.

"We see 24 hours a day bombardments, children killed, nearly 30,000 dead and nothing stops it. The genocide co ntinues," said Abdelhakim Ziani, 25, a medical student who joined the rally and wants an end to ties between Morocco and Israel.

"We can't continue selling and buying from these genocidal people," he said.

Normalisation remains

Morocco has officially denounced what it said was "flagrant violations of the provisions of international law" by Israel in its war on Gaza, but has not given any indication that normalisation with Israel would be undone.

Since October 7, Israel has responded to an attack by Palestinian group Hamas with a relentless bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza killing at least 28,176 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us