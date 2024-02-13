Tuesday, February 13, 2024

16:04 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern about a possible Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza - home to more than one million residents seeking refuge from the war.

"My sincere hope is that the negotiations for the release of hostages and some form of cessation of hostilities to be successful to avoid all-out offensive over Rafah where the core of the humanitarian system is located and that would have devastating consequences," Guterres told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting.

"I am particularly worried with the deteriorating conditions and security for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza. "There is a breakdown in public order. At the same time, we have restrictions imposed by Israel that are not improved and limit humanitarian distribution," said Guterres.

17:09 GMT — Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed over the past week

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis has said that the group had been able to prevent Israeli-linked ships from passing through the Gulf of Aden over the past week.

"This is a real victory," Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

16:45 GMT — Only Gaza ceasefire will end Lebanon border hostilities: Hezbollah

Hezbollah's chief has said ending the Gaza war was key to halting hostilities on the Lebanon frontier, and accused foreign efforts to end the cross-border violence of serving Israeli interests.

"When the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire, the fire will also stop in the south" of Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address, but warned: "If they (Israel) broaden the confrontation, we will do the same."

"Let nobody think Lebanon is weak and afraid, or that they can impose conditions" including over the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah added. He warned that if Israel decided to wage war on Lebanon, those displaced from northern Israel "will not return" and Israeli officials should "prepare shelters, hotels, schools and tents for two million people" who would be displaced.

15:22 GMT — 'Nowhere to go': UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns of humanitarian crisis if Israel attacks Rafah

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has expressed concern for civilians over a possible Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

"The question is, where will the civilians go?" Philippe Lazzari ni told reporters after meeting member states at the UN in Geneva.

"There is absolutely no safe place in Rafah anymore. The fear is that the number of people killed and injured might again significantly increase."

13:57 GMT — Israel takes steps to block UN agency for Palestinian refugees' work in occupiedJerusalem

Israel has launched steps to stop the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf on Monday wrote a letter to the director of the Israel Land Authority to evict UNRWA from any so-called state land in Jerusalem.

He ordered to "immediately halt" any agreements between the agency and the land authority.

13:52 GMT — South Africa files urgent request at ICJ against Israel's Rafah offensive

South Africa has said it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights.

"In a request submitted to the court on February 12, the South African government said it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction," a statement issued by South Africa's presidency said.

"This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court's Order of Jan. 26," it added.

13:29 GMT — No prospects for rapid stabilization in Gaza due to Israel’s ‘uncompromising attitude’: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said there are no prospects for a quick stabilisation of the situation in Gaza due to the “uncompromising attitude” of Israel.

"Taking into account the uncompromising attitude of the Israeli leadership to continue the military action in Gaza, now extending it to Rafah, we do not see prospects for a quick stabilisation of the situation in this sector," Lavrov said during a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on the Middle East.

Expressing that it is nevertheless necessary to create conditions for "reliable sustainable settlement" in Gaza, while also achieving a ceasefire, Lavrov said Russia drew attention to its initiative in the UN Security Council to consult with regional countries to "harmonise their approaches in support of the creation of a Palestinian state."

12:42 GMT — UNRWA funding freezes risk 'aiding' deaths in Gaza: Saudi official

Freezing funds to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees risk "aiding" the deaths of civilians in Gaza, the head of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian agency has said.

"If you have close to two million people living in a small place... and then the funding for the food and for the health basics is stopped, basically you are calling for them to live in, actually, disaster and also aiding in their death," said Dr Abdullah al Rabeeah, head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

12:22 GMT — UN would not cooperate with any forced Rafah evacuation: OCHA

The UN humanitarian office has not received any communication from Israel of a plan to evacuate Gaza's Rafah area either alone or jointly and would not participate in any forced evacuation even if it did, a spokesperson has said.

"We have not received any official communication from Israeli officials," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA said.

"Regardless, the UN does not participate in forced, non-voluntary evacuations. There is no plan at this time to facilitate the evacuation of civilians," he added.

11:50 - Palestine calls for pressure to stop Israel's invasion of Rafah

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has urged for pressure on the Israeli government to stop its intended invasion against the Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Shtayyeh made the statement on Monday during his meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in Ramallah, central city in the occupied West Bank, his office said.

He stressed the necessity to stop the Israeli invasion of the tiny city that is currently home to an estimated 1.4 million people living in extreme humanitarian conditions.

11:10 GMT - Senator Bernie Sanders slams Israeli Premier Netanyahu, US for supporting devastating Gaza attacks

US Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relentless attacks on Gaza and the US Congress for supporting them, warning against the US sending "the Israeli war machine" $10 billion more for bombings that cause innocent deaths.

On YouTube, Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, criticised both the Netanyahu administration and the US for continuing to send it money even four months into an offensive that has killed tens of thousands of people and reduced most of Gaza to rubble.

Citing Netanyahu's words about "victory" in Gaza, meaning "smashing glass" into smaller and smaller pieces, Sanders said: "The question we must ask ourselves over and over again is how many more children and innocent people will be smashed in the process? And why is the United States helping to fund this humanitarian disaster?"

10:30 GMT - Gaza death toll reaches 28,473: ministry

A total of 28,473 Palestinians have been killed and 68,146 others wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The ministry added that some 133 Palestinians were killed and 162 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone.

09:36 GMT - Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in northern West Bank

A Palestinian young man was killed by the Israeli army during its raid to the city of Qalqilya in north of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli forces raided Qalqilya and opened fire on Mohammad Sharif Selmi while he was in his car, resulting in his death.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20-year-old Mohammad received several Israeli shots in his head, chest and shoulders.

08:47 GMT - Israel's planned operation on Rafah would be 'devastating': Canada

It is "unacceptable" that Israel goes ahead with a planned invasion of Rafah because such an operation would be devastating to Palestinians, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"I'm very concerned about what's going on in Gaza, in particular Rafah," Joly told reporters in Ottawa. "The operation would be devastating and is devastating to Palestinians and all those seeking refuge."

"What the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government (of Israel) is asking (Palestinians) to do, which is to leave again, is unacceptable," Joly said. "They have nowhere to go, and so that's why we need right now for the violence to stop.

07:55 GMT - Protesters gather outside White House against Israel's plans for Rafah offensive

People gathered outside the White House late Monday to protest against Israel's assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Demonstrators, including NGOs and university students, carried Palestinian flags and chanted against President Joe Biden while unfurling banners saying "Hands of Rafah", "Biden: Rafah Is On You; Stop This Slaughter", "Save Rafah", "End All US Aid To Israel."

06:45 GMT - Greece's main opposition party condemns Israeli attack on Rafah

Greece's left-wing main opposition SYRIZA party has condemned Israel's attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, which killed over 100 people, and the Greek government's "deafening silence" over it.

"SYRIZA-PS expresses its strong concern about the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The absolutely reprehensible actions of Hamas do not justify in any way the violation of international humanitarian law which maintains the vicious cycle of blood and violence," the party said in a statement.

"In contrast to the continued deafening silence of the government, which is limited to repeating the need for a 'prolonged cessation of hostilities' and 'de-escalation of the crisis', SYRIZA-PS consistently expresses its solidarity with the hard-pressed Palestinian people."

05:50 GMT - Israel's response to ceasefire proposal obstructive - Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said Israel's response to a framework agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza does not help reach a deal.

At a press conference, senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said his group reviewed the Israeli response and considers it a backtrack from the proposed framework as it "puts conditions and obstacles that don't help reach a deal to stop the aggression on our people."

"The (Israeli) occupation's response to the Paris proposal doesn't guarantee the freedom of movement of residents and the return of displaced people to their homes and areas and also doesn't include a total withdrawal from all areas of the Gaza Strip," Hamdan said.

05:12 GMT - Greece's main opposition party condemns Israeli attack on Rafah

Greece's left-wing main opposition SYRIZA party has condemned Israel's attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza which killed over 100 people and the Greek government's "deafening silence" over it.

"SYRIZA-PS expresses its strong concern about the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The absolutely reprehensible actions of Hamas do not justify in any way the violation of international humanitarian law which maintains the vicious cycle of blood and violence," the party said in a statement.

"In contrast to the continued deafening silence of the government, which is limited to repeating the need for a 'prolonged cessation of hostilities' and 'de-escalation of the crisis', SYRIZA-PS consistently expresses its solidarity with the hard-pressed Palestinian people."

04:45 GMT - UN special rapporteur slams Israel for denying her entry amid escalation of atrocities in Gaza

The UN special rapporteur for Palestinians issued a scathing rebuke against Israel for denying her entry to the country, saying it is the latest instance of barring UN special rapporteurs since 2008 and an attempt to deflect attention from the escalation of atrocities in Gaza.

Francesca Albanese's statement came amid reports of intensified violence in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, where civilians have sought refuge in supposedly safe areas, only to come under devastating bombings.

"Israel's denying me entry is not news: Israel has denied entry to all special rapporteurs/oPt since 2008! This must not become a distraction from Israel's atrocities in Gaza, which are taking (on) a new level of horror with the bombing of people in 'safe areas' in Rafah," she said on X.

04:19 GMT - UNGA president warns another phase of a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza 'is at our doorstep'

The president of the UN General Assembly expressed grave concern over Israel's assault on the city of Rafah in the southern besieged Gaza.

"I am deeply distressed by the escalating military operation into Rafah, where over a million civilians are already sheltering in the most dire conditions," Dennis Francis said on X.

"Another phase of this humanitarian catastrophe is at our doorstep. This is not a path to sustainable peace," he added.

03:39GMT - US Senate advances Ukraine aid bill to final phase before passage

The US Senate has voted to advance a $95.34B aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan toward possible passage on Wednesday, sweeping aside a final procedural hurdle after days of legislative wrangling.

03:15 GMT - 'US claims Houthis fired 2 missiles toward Bab al Mandab Strait

Yemen's Houthi group fired two missiles toward the Bab al Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 am (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandab," CENTCOM said on X.

"Both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil," it said, adding the ship reports being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew.

02:50 GMT -Israel kills 67 Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah

Israeli air strikes have killed 67 Palestinians in the city of Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape Israel's brutal war, as Israel claims to have rescued two captives in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza during the attack.

Women and children were among those killed in the air strikes, Palestinian officials said.

02:30 GMT - France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

France delivered a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities with Israel and settling the disputed Lebanon-Israel frontier, according to a document seen by the Reuters news agency that calls for fighters, including Hezbollah's elite unit, to withdraw 10 km from the border.

The document, the first written proposal brought to Beirut during weeks of Western mediation, was delivered to top Lebanese state officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, by the French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne last week, four senior Lebanese and three French officials said.

The plan proposes Hezbollah and Israel would cease hostilities against each other, including Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

02:20 GMT - Jordan's king says Gaza needs 'lasting ceasefire now'

Jordanian King Abdullah II called for an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza, speaking at the White House alongside US President Joe Biden.

"We need a lasting ceasefire now," he said.

The Jordanian king added that an Israeli ground attack on the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah would be "certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe."

02:00 GMT - Rafah attack will have 'severe consequences,' Iran warns Israel

The Iranian foreign minister has warned of "severe consequences" after the Israeli premier vowed to continue their attacks on Rafah in the south of besieged Gaza.

"Extending the scope of war crimes and genocide of the occupying Israeli regime to the Palestinian refugees in Rafah will have severe consequences for Tel Aviv," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on X.

For our live updates from Monday, February 12, click here.