Sunday, March 10, 2024

15:00 GMT – Egypt in touch with Hamas, Israel to restart Gaza truce talks

Egypt was in contact with senior Hamas and Israeli figures as well as other mediators in an effort to restart negotiations for a truce in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, two Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt's contacts with Hamas and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad were carried out under a mandate from the Egyptian presidency in an effort to bring the two sides' divergent positions together, the sources said, without providing further details.

9:00 GMT – Gaza death toll now at 31,045

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday at least 31,045 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group.

The latest toll includes 85 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 72,654 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023.

05:31 GMT —Aid boat prepared as Israel strikes Gaza ahead of Ramadan

A boat laden with food for Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza was "ready" to set sail from Greek-administered Cyprus, an NGO said, as fighting raged between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance groups ahead of Ramadan.

The sea route aims to counter aid access restrictions, which humanitarians and foreign governments have blamed on Israel, more than five months into the war which has left Gaza's 2.4 million people struggling to survive.

US President Joe Biden said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel", during an interview with MSNBC broadcast Saturday.

04:40 GMT — Thousands once again flood London streets to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded streets in London to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and express solidarity with Palestinians.

The mass gathering, organised by civil society groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Stop the War Coalition and Friends of Al Aqsa, commenced at Hyde Park in the early hours, culminating in a march toward the US Embassy.

Amid heavy security measures orchestrated by police, chanting crowds urged peace with slogans: "Ceasefire now" and "Free Palestine" echoing through the city.

03:20 GMT — Thousands attend pro-Palestine rallies in Bosnia, Serbia to draw world attention to situation in Gaza

Thousands gathered Saturday in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to show support for Palestine amid an intensified Israeli assault on Gaza.

People in Bosnia and Herzegovina gathered with Palestinian flags in their hands in front of the public fountain in Bascarsija in Sarajevo.

Starting from Bascarsija and walking toward Ferhadiye Street, demonstrators carried banners that read: "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine."

