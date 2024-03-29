KFC Nigeria has been forced to apologise after the authorities shut one of its outlets over alleged discrimination against a wheelchair user.

Adebola Daniel narrated his ordeal in a long thread on X, formerly Twitter, that saw him ordered to "leave immediately" because " wheelchairs and wheelchair users of all shapes and sizes were not permitted in the premises".

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

He alleged that the manager of the outlet ignored pleas for better treatment from his wife and brother, who had accompanied him during the incident.

"I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced... Today I felt less than human, like a guard dog not allowed into the house," Daniel posted.

Public outrage

It sparked public outrage and prompted an investigation by the the federal airports authority which ordered for the outlet's closure.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also ordered the fast food chain to conspicuously display a policy statement of non discrimination at the outlet's door before it can resume operations.

In a statement, KFC Nigeria said sorry to Daniel and announced it was "implementing inclusion training for all our employees".

"We deeply regret the frustration and distress experienced by our guest and extend sincere apologies to those affected," it said in a post on X.

