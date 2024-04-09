By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

It's mind-boggling to comprehend that the basic tools of an architect's trade — a sheet of paper, a pencil, a set square and a compass — can define an entire arc of history.

From olden Greece to present-day Africa, architecture shines a light on culture and society, illuminating epochs, mindsets, and aspirations.

In Egypt, for example, the pyramids created between 2,550 and 2,490 BC demonstrate that architecture is a craft with ancient and varied origins.

If the genius of Renaissance greats like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci created the template for modern architecture, African architects are now casting their distinct identity in brick and mortar.

Gabonese architect Jovanie Sonie Ndong Songo, who trained at a Western university, represents a generation well-versed in the nuances of classical architecture, yet attuned to the evolving needs of the present and future.

He believes architecture is as much about context as it is a tangible expression of creative vision.

"Francis Kéré and Christian Benimana are two names actively working to promote architecture rooted in local traditions, sustainable and adapted to the needs of the continent's people," Jovanie tells TRT Afrika.

Palette of resources

In keeping with the times, advanced software and other computer applications have been added to the list of architectural tools. Some plans and models are now designed and proposed in 3D or with the help of artificial intelligence.

The choice of materials remains critical in constructing an architectural identity that lends substance and value to a project. Whether wood, sheet metal, stone or cement, the quality, proportion and combination of elements are crucial to accomplishing an architect's vision.

In Africa, the distinctive identity of the continent's architecture is reflected in the widespread use of natural materials like wood, lianas (vines), and terracotta.

Emblematic buildings such as the Great Mosque in Benin and the Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre in South Africa illustrate the richness and diversity of contemporary African architecture.

"Despite the challenges and external influences, African architecture continues to develop, adapt and assert itself as a unique cultural and artistic expression on the continent," says Jovanie.

At most international symposiums on architecture, discussions are invariably focused on the modern challenges of adopting emerging technologies, space management and adapting to climate change.

Prioritising local needs

African architects typically face the challenge of designing buildings that are affordable, accessible, sustainable and incorporate traditional construction techniques adapted to the climate of the various regions of the continent.

"Increased awareness, training and the promotion of sustainable architectural practices are essential if we are to meet the current and future challenges facing the African construction sector," says Jovanie.

In his native Gabon, architecture is a tool for building the city. Architects aim to combine Bantu tradition, modernity, and respect for the environment in their designs. Climate change, a challenge worldwide, is another factor they have to consider.

"Protecting existing natural habitats such as wetlands, forests and meadows is essential by avoiding their conversion into urban or agricultural areas. This helps maintain healthy and resilient ecosystems in the face of climate change," explains Jovanie.

Actions to combat climate change also involve the sustainable management of animal and plant species, integrating nature into the environment, and promoting sustainable development.

Integrating nature into urban spaces by creating parks, green zones, and roofs is another modern architectural priority. So is protecting wetlands and restoring natural water courses to reduce the risk of flooding and preserve biodiversity.

Jovanie's contemporaries, like Kéré from Burkina Faso and Benimana from Tanzania, subscribe to the imperative of designing building plans that suit the climate and culture of the continent.

Looking beyond Africa

In March 2022, Kéré became the first African to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, which rewards "the work of a living architect who has shown, through his projects and achievements, the different facets of his talent and who has made a significant contribution to architecture".

Jovanie has projects with which he aspires to make his mark in his country's housing and urban planning sector and beyond.

These projects come with the added responsibility of the "made-in-Africa" movement that aims to export added African architectural value or expertise to the rest of the world.

Jovanie proposes several strategic measures to ensure that African architecture is in greater demand elsewhere. This includes promoting African creativity, developing national and regional strategies in the business environment, and fostering cultural and creative industries.

The Gabonese architect also suggests strengthening intellectual property rights.

Kéré's projects are known to impact communities and combine the needs of cultural and traditional preservation, just as they integrate the need for sustainability in all types of construction in Africa.

Benimana, who has worked on numerous projects across Africa, is hailed as a visionary in his field.

''I believe that architecture is not just the design of a building, but also the implementation of a process of dignity that creates a long-term impact," he says, articulating what has become the leitmotif of his career.

All these players unanimously call for more significant consideration to be given to the talents and skills of Africans when it comes to invitations to tender for building projects.

