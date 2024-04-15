WORLD
Israeli response to Iranian attack 'imminent': Report
Israel is reportedly planning a response to Iran's April 13 drone and missile attacks.
A fragment of a missile fell on an empty field in Baghdad, Iraq during the Iranian air strikes on Israel. / Photo: AA
April 15, 2024

Israel's response to Iran's weekend retaliatory attack may be "imminent," according to a report published on Monday.

An anonymous Israeli official, who spoke to NBC News after a meeting of Israel's war cabinet that lasted for several hours, said the Israeli government believes it is important to quickly respond to the unprecedented attack launched by Iran.

Diplomatic as well as military responses were discussed in the cabinet meeting.

"Any response will be coordinated with the Americans," the official said.

'Necessary and appropriate'

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

Nearly all of the missiles fired by Iran were intercepted, and Kirby said the reprisal attack "was an embarrassing failure for the supreme leader" and for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the reprisal on Israel was "necessary and appropriate," and was aimed at military targets.

Israel has vowed to respond to the attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian vowed that any further Israeli attack will be met with a "stronger" and "extensive" response.

