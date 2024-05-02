AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenya floods death toll nears 200 as heavy rains persist
Many parts of the East African nation have been devastated by the rains, floods and landslides that have destroyed roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Kenya floods death toll nears 200 as heavy rains persist
125 people are reported injured and 90 missing in Kenya floods. Photo: Reuters / Others
May 2, 2024

The number of people who have lost their lives in floods in Kenya has risen to 188, the interior ministry said on Thursday, as the country continues to battle heavy rains.

Many parts of the East African nation have been devastated by the rains, floods and landslides that have destroyed roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

"As a result, the country has regrettably recorded 188 fatalities due to severe weather conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 125 people had been reported injured and 90 people were currently missing, while 165,000 have been displaced.

Recovery effort

In the deadliest single incident, dozens of villagers were killed when a dam burst near Mai Mahiu in the Rift Valley, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

The interior ministry said 52 bodies had been recovered and 51 people were still missing after the dam disaster.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 tourists were among people marooned after a river overflowed in Kenya's famed Maasai Mara wildlife reserve following a heavy downpour.

The ministry said rescuers had successfully evacuated 90 people by ground and air in the Masai Mara, where 19 lodges were flooded after the River Talek overflowed.

El Nino

The weather has also left a trail of destruction across other East African countries, including neighbouring Tanzania, where at least 155 people have been killed in flooding and landslides.

The heavy rains have been amplified by the El Nino weather pattern.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon typically associated with increased heat worldwide, leading to drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us