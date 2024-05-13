WORLD
Melinda to leave Gates Foundation
Melinda Gates has announced that she is leaving her position as the co-chair of the philanthropy organisation Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Melinda Gates divorced her billionaire husband Bill Gates in May 2021. / Photo: AA
May 13, 2024

Melinda French Gates has said she is leaving the philanthropy mega foundation that she established with her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

"After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," she wrote in a statement posted on social media, adding the resignation would become effective on June 7.

The statement gave no reason for her departure, but noted that "under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families."

The foundation, established with the vast wealth that the couple acquired through the success of Microsoft, is one of the most influential in global philanthropy, with a focus on preventable diseases and child poverty.

The foundation's website says it has spent $53.8 billion since the year 2000, and claims the number of children around the world who die before their fifth birthday has halved in this time.

