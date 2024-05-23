AFRICA
Nigeria's Kano State government moves to dethrone several emirs
In Nigeria, emirs have no specific constitutional powers but are able to exert influence in governance as they are seen as custodians of culture and religion.
Kano state governor must sign the amended law for the dissolution of the emirates to be effective. Photo: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Facebook / Others
May 23, 2024

Lawmakers in the Nigerian state of Kano have approved the dissolution of several emirates in a move that could have far-reaching political and administrative implications. Kano is Nigeria's most populous state and one of its economic hubs.

The local parliament in Kano state on Thursday amended a law that had controversially fragmented one of West Africa's largest emirates into five smaller emirates in 2019 and appointed new emirs for them. The latest move sets the stage for their dethronement.

An emir in northern Nigeria is both an Islamic and traditional leader widely revered by the masses.

The fragmentation of the emirate five years ago was widely seen as a move to weaken the influence of the then-emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was at loggerheads with the then-state governor Abdullahi Ganduje over economic and political issues. Emir Sanusi was eventually deposed by the governor in 2020.

What's next?

However, following Thursday's move by lawmakers, the five emirates are expected to be back as one single emirate under one emir.

The legislators say amendments to the law were meant to preserve the ''historical integrity'' of the traditional institution.

''This bill in its entirety has abrogated the established five newly created emirates in the state and revert back to the former status of one single emir in Kano,'' Lawan Hussaini, the majority leader of the Kano state parliament told journalists after the decision.

The lawmaker said the split of the centuries-old Kano emirate by the previous administration had ''divided'' the community adding ''Kano is now united''.

Hours after the parliament's decision, the amended law was assented to by the current state governor Abba Kabir for it to become effective.

Emir's powers

He then reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir to rule the area covering the now-dissolved five emirates of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya.

Before his initial appointment as the emir of Kano in 2014, he was the governor of Nigeria's central bank.

Traditional leaders in Nigeria hold few constitutional powers but wield huge influence as they are seen as custodians of religion and tradition.

As Nigeria's most populous state, Kano plays key role in national politics and economic activities with the emir's influence stretching beyond his domain.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
