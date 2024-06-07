Friday, June 7, 2024

17:02 GMT — A decision to add Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children is "a step closer to holding Israel accountable for its crimes," the Palestinian president's spokesperson has said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh made his comment after Israel's UN envoy said he had been officially notified of the decision by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add the Israeli military to the list.

The list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.

17:16 GMT — 52 aid trucks enter Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing: Egyptian media

A total of 52 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing, Egyptian media has reported.

The trucks entered the besieged enclave temporarily, due to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in the southern part of the strip, the Cairo News channel said.

The first aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing and were received by the UN on May 30, the channel reported.

16:45 GMT — 1.5M displaced in Gaza with infectious diseases amid Israeli war

At least 1.5 million displaced individuals in Gaza have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement resulting from the Israeli war on the besieged enclave, according to the Gaza Media Office.

In a statement, the office reported: "1,477,748 Palestinian displaced individuals have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement from various areas in Gaza."

It noted that the number of internally displaced persons in Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached two million. The statement warned that 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of starving to death due to blockade and the ongoing Israeli war.

16:28 GMT — Blinken to visit Mideast next week to push Gaza ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East next week to push a plan for Gaza ceasefire, the State Department has announced.

Blinken, who will be paying his eighth visit to the region since October 7, will visit Israel and key US Arab partners Egypt, Jordan and Qatar from Monday through Wednesday, the State Department said.

15:41 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Beitin town in central West Bank

A group of illegal Israeli settlers has attacked a Palestinian town near Ramallah city in the central West Bank, vandalising people’s properties.

Eyewitnesses said that the illegal settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Beitin and set fire to agricultural land.

Israeli forces fired tear gas shells on Palestinians who were attempting to defend the area and their properties from the illegal settlers' attack, eyewitnesses said.

14:56 GMT — Gaza fully blockaded as Israel now controls Philadelphi Corridor

The Israeli army has taken complete control of the Philadelphi Corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt, fully blockading the enclave.

Israeli forces advanced further west to the Meditarian Sea in Rafah, southern Gaza, controlling the entire Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre (8.69-mile) demilitarised buffer zone running along the Gaza-Egypt border, eyewitnesses said.

Witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles are now stationed on Al-Rashid Street, which runs along Rafah's western edge.

They noted that Israeli snipers have occupied high-rise buildings and are instructed to fire at anyone moving in the area.

14:49 GMT — Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation

Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tons, according to the statement.

Bolat said that Türkiye has completely halted trade with Israel since May 2, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

14:19 GMT — Gantz expected to resign from Netanyahu's government this weekend

Frustrated by what he sees as the government’s rudderless Gaza war, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz is expected to announce his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Saturday evening, Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported.

KAN added that Gantz's office confirmed he would make a statement on Saturday evening.

"He is expected to announce his withdrawal from the government," the broadcaster said.

13:37 GMT — Gaza aid pier reestablished after storm damage: US military

The United States re-established a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military has said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a social media post.

03:00 GMT — US circulates revised Gaza truce draft at UN but Israel objects

The United States has circulated the revised draft of a UN Security Council resolution aimed at bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel privately objected to its close ally’s latest attempt to stop the genocidal war.

The draft, obtained by the Associated Press, says the Security Council "welcomes the new ceasefire proposal announced on May 31, which is acceptable to Israel ... (and) calls upon Hamas to also accept it."

But an Israeli official told the AP news agency that the language overlooks Israel's stated aim of destroying Hamas. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussion.

22:00 GMT — Israel kills Nuseirat mayor

Israel has killed five people, including the mayor of Nuseirat city, Eyad Al Maghari, along with some of his family members in its strikes on central besieged Gaza, reports said.

Israel also killed one Palestinian and wounded several others in its bombardment in Sabra neighbourhood.

It comes after Israel killed at least 40 Palestinians and wounded 73 in an attack on a UN school in Nuseirat city.

00:46 GMT — Russia, China wrangle with US over UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan

Russia and China, which hold veto powers along with the US, France and Britain in the UN Security Council, raised concerns with a US draft resolution that would back a proposal — outlined by President Joe Biden — for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The council's only Arab member, Algeria, also signalled it was not ready to back the text, diplomats said.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five members holding veto power to pass.

The current draft welcomes the ceasefire proposal, describes it as "acceptable" to Israel, "calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

But some council members have raised questions about whether Israel has actually accepted the plan and want the council to stick to a demand made in March for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages, diplomats said.

23:00 GMT — Warmonger Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Congressional leaders last week formally invited Netanyahu to come speak, delivering the most recent show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel's genocide in Gaza.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, signed the letter extending the invitation to Netanyahu.

They said the offer was intended to "highlight America's solidarity with Israel."

20:43 GMT — Israel opposes US draft resolution at UNSC on Gaza truce

Israel has opposed an updated US-drafted resolution presented to the UN Security Council on a proposed prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza that was recently outlined by President Joe Biden.

American media outlets reported that Washington presented to the Security Council on Thursday a revised version that was introduced on Monday.

The official Israeli broadcaster, KAN, said Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan informed his American counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, of Israel's opposition to the draft resolution.

It reported that the latest version indicates a shift in the US stance toward Israel.

The revised version calls for Hamas resistance group and Israel to implement the proposal without delay or conditions, said the report.

20:51 GMT — Drone hits shopping centre in northern Israel: report

A drone fired from southern Lebanon has reportedly struck a shopping centre in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

The drone hit the shopping centre, leading to material damage, but no casualties were reported as of 10:10 pm Tel Aviv time, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The report also said that sirens were activated in the city and surrounding areas.

20:09 GMT — UK's Labour said to include pledge on recognising Palestine

Britain's opposition Labour Party is expected to include a pledge to recognise a Palestinian state at an appropriate time in peace talks in its election manifesto, the Guardian newspaper has reported, citing people with knowledge of the document.

The manifesto, which sets out the party's policies ahead of the vote on July 4, will also pledge to ensure that recognising a Palestinian state is not vetoed by a "neighbouring country", the newspaper reported.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said last month that he wanted to recognise a Palestinian state if he won power, but that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

20:00 GMT — US tells Israel not to deny revenue to Palestine

The United States has said that Israel will see a "massive" negative impact if the Palestinian Authority collapses as Washington again pressed its ally to let revenue flow.

"We have made clear to the government of Israel in some very direct conversations that there is nothing that could be more counter to the strategic interests of Israel than the collapse of the Palestinian Authority," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"If you saw the Palestinian Authority collapse and instability spread across the West Bank, it's not just a problem for the Palestinians," he said, "it is also a massive security threat for the state of Israel."

