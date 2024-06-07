AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia joins UN Security Council
Somalia was joined by Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama after a secret ballot session in the General Assembly.
Somalia joins UN Security Council
The UN Security Council voted via secret ballot to elect five nations. / Photo: Reuters
June 7, 2024

Somalia has been elected to serve on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for two years.

Somalia was joined by Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama after a secret ballot session in the General Assembly.

The newly elected council members will start their terms on January 1, replacing those whose two-year terms end on December 31, which includes Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta, and Switzerland.

They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members—the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, and France — and the five countries elected last year — Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia.

Council criticism

The Security Council is charged with maintaining international peace and security, although the council has been criticised for its inability to take action over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Announcing the elections’ results, U.N. General Assembly President Dennis Francis, said, "In a secret ballot, the elected countries secured the required two-thirds majority of Member States present and voting in the 193-member General Assembly."

Following the news, the United Nations in Somalia congratulated the Somali government and its people "on their country's election today to a seat on the UN Security Council for 2025-2026."

"Somalia has come a long way over the past three decades on its path to peace, prosperity, and security," said the UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan. "Election to a seat on the Security Council is recognition of that commendable progress."

"Somalia’s experiences place it in a unique position to contribute to Council deliberations on international peace and security," Swan added.

Non-permanent members

Somalia and the other newly elected members will join existing non-permanent members Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia, whose terms started in January.

According to the United Nations, the 10 non-permanent seats on the Security Council are distributed according to four regional groupings: Africa and Asia; Eastern Europe; Latin America and the Caribbean; and the Western European and other States group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us