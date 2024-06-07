AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe's president hails 'consistent' ties with Russia
President Emmerson Mnangagwa praises President Vladimir Putin as "my dear brother".
Zimbabwe's president hails 'consistent' ties with Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg. Photo / Reuters
June 7, 2024

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday cast President Vladimir Putin as "my dear brother" and said Russia was a consistent ally of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, praised Putin for defending the independence and territorial integrity of Russia.

"Zimbabwe considers the Russian Federation as a consistent globally," Mnangagwa said on a stage shared by Putin in St Petersburg. "Strength lies in our unity, adaptability and innovation."

"It is regrettable and unacceptable that the collective West continues to pursue hegemonic tendencies that blatantly violate the sovereign equality of nations, justice and fairness," Mnangagwa told the forum.

Western sanctions

Mnangagwa called for an end to sanctions on his own country that he said were imposed for the "crime" of Zimbabwean people claiming their own land.

Still Zimbabwe, he said, was "open for business".

President Putin said that the Russian economy was growing despite heavy international sanctions and the country has expanded economic ties with countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Addressing the presidents of Bolivia and Zimbabwe and business leaders at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said Russia “remains one of the key participants in world trade,” despite the fact that the country is under sweeping sanctions for sending troops into Ukraine.

The forum has been used by Russia for decades as a showcase for touting the country's development.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us