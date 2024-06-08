Saturday, June 8, 2024

12:28 GMT — The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza rises to 210, with more than 400 others injured, according to the Palestinian government media office in the enclave.

Separately, the health ministry said the bodies of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat and adjacent areas in central Gaza continue to arrive at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued an "urgent appeal for the international community to save Al Aqsa Hospital," saying it needs medical supplies to continue its operations

12:07 GMT — Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas, group's leader says

Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas and the group will accept no deal that does not achieve security for Palestinians, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh has said in response to an Israeli military offensive in Gaza's Nuseirat area.

"Our people will not surrender and the resistance will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy," Haniyeh said in his statement.

"If the (Israeli) occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, then it is delusional," he added.

11:55 GMT —Palestinian youth killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian youth has been killed by Israeli army gunfire during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its ambulance crew treated "a 20-year-old who succumbed to his injuries in Anabta, east of the city of Tulkarm.”

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that “Moamen Omar Abu Asal died as a result of the critical injury he sustained" during the raid by Israeli forces.

Another 11 Palestinians were injured Saturday during an Israeli military incursion into the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho, Wafa added.

“Israeli forces assaulted and beat up members of two Palestinian families in the camp with rifle butts during the storming,” it added.

11:51 GMT — D-8 Ministers demand 'immediate, permanent, unconditional' Gaza ceasefire

The D-8 Council of Ministers have called for an "immediate, permanent, unconditional" ceasefire and an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The joint declaration also called on all countries to ensure Israel's strict adherence to provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

D-8 nations "affirm the unwavering support of D-8 Member States to the struggle of the Palestinian people to realise their inalienable rights, the full membership of Palestine in the United Nations and all the resolutions related to the Palestinian Cause in international fora," the statement said.

11:31 GMT — 'We cannot remain silent': Turkish FM condemns Israeli oppression in Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken out against "Israeli oppression" in Gaza, following a summit of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"In Istanbul, we (D-8 countries) declare together to the whole world that we are not silent in the face of Israeli oppression in Gaza and we cannot remain silent," Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference held after the Extraordinary Developing-8 Countries Foreign Ministers Council Meeting.

"Those who oppose occupation in Ukraine consider resistance to occupation in Palestine a crime. Gaza has shown the helplessness and inadequacy of the international system in all its starkness," Fidan asserted.

11:15 GMT — Israel's war cabinet member Gantz delays resignation statement after hostage rescue

Israel's war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has delayed a statement he was due to give later on Saturday in which he was widely expected to announce his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government.

Last month, Gantz presented the conservative prime minister with a June 8 deadline to come up with a clear day-after strategy for Gaza, where Israel has been pressing a devastating military offensive.

But following news that Israeli forces had rescued four Israeli hostages alive from Gaza, the minister's spokespeople said his statement would be postponed.

11:17 GMT — Israeli army says it rescued four hostages

The Israeli military said its troops rescued four hostages alive from Gaza after a "complex daytime operation."

"The hostages were rescued... from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat" in central Gaza, the military said.

The rare rescue comes eight months into Israel's war on Gaza.

11:16 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 36,800: ministry

At least 36,801 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 83,680 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 70 people and injured 150 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

09:46 GMT — Dozens of Palestinian casualties as Israel pounds central Gaza

A large number of casualties arrived at a hospital in central Gaza as Israeli forces continue their attacks targeting areas in different parts of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that dozens of casualties arrived at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah due to Israeli air strikes and shelling.

Also, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that violent clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance groups and Israeli forces in the eastern part of Deir al Balah, the Al Bureij and Al Maghazi camps, and north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

08:29 GMT — 11 killed, dozens injured in Israeli attacks on central Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli attacks targeting central Gaza.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported that dozens of others were injured in the Palestinian enclave since the early morning.

It said civil defence crews had managed to recover five bodies, including children and women, from the rubble after Israeli forces struck the home of the Mhanna family in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The Israeli bombardment also targeted a home in the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing six Palestinians and injuring others, the agency added.

23:40 GMT —Protesters to encircle White House as Israel torments Gaza

Pro-Palestine activists demanding an end to Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza and to American support for Israel plan to surround the White House during a weekend protest.

Advocacy and activist groups like CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations said on Friday that demonstrations were planned on Saturday, marking eight months of Israel's carnage in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands while causing a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and destruction.

The United States, Israel's key ally, has seen months of pro-Palestine protests ranging from marches in Washington and vigils near the White House to the blocking of bridges and roads near train stations and airports in multiple cities and encampments on many college campuses.

At least eight officials have quit President Joe Biden's administration, citing their opposition to his policy. Protesters have also disrupted some of Biden's reelection campaign events.

22:04 GMT — Dozens of corpses lying on streets in Rafah

A hospital director in Rafah has said there are dozens of corpses on the streets in the southern besieged Gaza city who were killed by the Israeli army.

Suhayb al-Hams, director of the Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital in Rafah, told Anadolu Agency there are dozens of wounded people whom the ambulances cannot reach because of the Israeli attacks.

"The medical situation is extremely catastrophic after all hospitals in Rafah are out of service due to the continuation of the military operation in Rafah," said al-Hams.

He held Israel responsible for directly targeting hospitals and urged international health organisations to live up to their responsibilities toward Israeli crimes in Rafah and provide the hospitals with fuel and medical supplies.

22:37 GMT — Palestine trashes Israel's list claiming to have killed Palestinian fighters

Authorities in besieged Gaza refuted allegations by the Israeli military that it killed 17 Palestinian fighters in an air strike on a UN-run school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat camp.

Palestinian authorities said the Israeli list contains names of Palestinians who were killed before the attack on Thursday in the Nuseirat camp, including Majd Darweesh, who was killed on Wednesday by the army in the Maghazi camp; Maher Fadel and Motasem Shaqra, both killed on Wednesday in the Bureij camp and Jamil al Maqadma, an elderly man who died in 2017.

It added that the Israeli list includes three Palestinians who are still alive, including one who has been living abroad for years.

They also named 12 children killed in the attack in addition to the remains of two unknown children.

20:09 GMT —Israeli opposition leader says Gaza humiliated Netanyahu regime

Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman has said that hawkish PM Benjamin Netanyahu's regime faced "complete humiliation" in besieged Gaza, while "losing the north and continuing to surrender" to Hezbollah.

"The Israeli government lost the north and continues to surrender to Hezbollah, which does everything it can," the head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party wrote on X.

"Exactly eight months since the October 7 attack, eight months in which instead of 'complete victory', we received complete humiliation," he added.

He noted that the government "did not eliminate Hamas, and did not return all the abductees."

"The time has come for a different leadership," he added.

21:00 GMT — US claims destroying Houthi drones, missiles

American forces have destroyed four drones and two anti-ship ballistic missiles in areas of Yemen controlled by Houthis, the US military said.

"US Central Command [USCENTCOM] forces successfully destroyed four UASs and two ASBMs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the military command said in a social media post, using abbreviations for unmanned aircraft systems and anti-ship ballistic missiles.

"USCENTCOM forces also successfully destroyed one UAS launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Bab al-Mandab Strait," CENTCOM said, adding that American forces also destroyed a Houthi patrol boat.

The Houthis meanwhile launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles over the Red Sea, but "there were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," the military command said.

20:40 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has announced more attacks against the Israeli military's positions and soldiers' gatherings near the border areas with Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in an area known as Horsh Matawa, northern Israel, with missiles.

Hezbollah also targeted military vehicles inside the Birkat Risha site with rockets, and claimed to achieve a direct hit.

In another statement, the Hezbollah group said its fighters hit the Israeli army's artillery positions in the Khirbet Maar base.

The Israeli army said it also struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

21:13 GMT — Poll shows majority of Israelis will not vote for warmonger Netanyahu

An opinion poll in Israel has found the majority of Israelis will not vote for hawkish PM Netanyahu or any party that backs him in upcoming elections, Israeli media reported.

The poll conducted by Channel 12 found that 62 percent of voters will not cast their ballots for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as the leader of Israel.

The poll showed just 19% would vote for a party that supports Netanyahu, while 19 percent of other respondents said they do not know.

The results also indicated that 30 percent of those who currently classify themselves as voters within Netanyahu's bloc said they will not vote for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as prime minister.

