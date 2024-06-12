Italian giants Juventus on Wednesday named Thiago Motta as their new coach, replacing Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked last month.

"It's official, the next Juventus coach will be Thiago Motta. The Italian-Brazilian has signed with Juventus until June 30, 2027," the club said in a statement.

Motta, 41, was previously in charge at Serie A rivals Bologna, taking the club into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” Motta said.

“I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

The Brazilian-born Motta, who played for Italy, began his coaching career with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth team. Then his first senior job was at Genoa before moving on to Spezia and Bologna.

