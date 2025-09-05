SPORTS
1 min read
Omar Artan makes history as first Somali referee to officiate FIFA World Cup
Three main referees have been selected from Africa for the tournament with Artan joining Morocco’s Jalal Jayed and Algeria’s Youcef Gamouh .
Omar Artan makes history as first Somali referee to officiate FIFA World Cup
Artan makes history as first Somali referee to officiate in FIFA World Cup. / Others
September 5, 2025

Omar Abdulkadir Artan has made history as the first Somali referee selected for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

He is among three centre referees chosen from Africa and the sole representative from Sub-Saharan Africa to officiate at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025.

The global football tournament is scheduled to take place from 27 September to 19 October in Chile.

Recommended

Artan will join Morocco’s Jalal Jayed and Algeria’s Youcef Gamouh as the main referees from the continent.

A trailblazer in Somali football, Artan earlier became the first referee from Somalia to take charge of a continental final, overseeing Egypt’s Pyramids FC triumph over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo. He has also officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Other assistant referees selected from Africa include Gilbert Cheruiyot (Kenya), Abelmiro Montenegro (São Tomé and Príncipe), Khalil Hassani (Tunisia), Eric Ayimavo (Benin), Lahsen Azgaou (Morocco), and Mostafa Akarkad (Morocco).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us