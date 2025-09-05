Omar Abdulkadir Artan has made history as the first Somali referee selected for a FIFA World Cup tournament.
He is among three centre referees chosen from Africa and the sole representative from Sub-Saharan Africa to officiate at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025.
The global football tournament is scheduled to take place from 27 September to 19 October in Chile.
Artan will join Morocco’s Jalal Jayed and Algeria’s Youcef Gamouh as the main referees from the continent.
A trailblazer in Somali football, Artan earlier became the first referee from Somalia to take charge of a continental final, overseeing Egypt’s Pyramids FC triumph over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo. He has also officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Other assistant referees selected from Africa include Gilbert Cheruiyot (Kenya), Abelmiro Montenegro (São Tomé and Príncipe), Khalil Hassani (Tunisia), Eric Ayimavo (Benin), Lahsen Azgaou (Morocco), and Mostafa Akarkad (Morocco).