Friday, June 14, 2024

1632 GMT — Israel again has used phosphorus bombs to target several towns in southern Lebanon, causing forest fires that spread and threatening residential areas.

Israeli forces dropped phosphorus bombs on Houla, and the forest in the area caught fire, with civil defence teams working to extinguish the flames, which were spreading and reaching residential areas, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

Israeli forces also used phosphorus bombs to target the towns of Tallouseh, Adaisseh, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, with ambulances transporting victims suffering from suffocation to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital, the news agency added.

The army also targeted the outskirts of Aita al Shaab and Wadi al Asafir in Khiyam, as well as the towns of Deir Mimas and Kfarkela, with artillery fire, it said.

More updates 👇

1728 GMT — Israeli army shoots child, arrests three Palestinians in West Bank

A Palestinian child was injured by Israeli army fire during a raid, and three Palestinians were detained during incursion into refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that a critically injured 12-year-old boy with a bullet wound in his torso has been transported to a hospital.

The boy, who has yet to be identified, was hit by a bullet while Israeli soldiers were forcing their way into the al Amari camp in al Bireh city in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army stormed the al Amari camp and also raided the Um Alsharayet neighbourhood south of the city, eyewitnesses said.

1649 GMT — Greek ship attacked by Houthis, crew rescued: UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said the crew of the Tutor coal carrier had been evacuated by military authorities, referring to an incident that took place 66 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah on June 12.

The Greek-owned cargo ship "was abandoned and was drifting in vicinity of its last reported position," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

1504 GMT — Food supplies in southern Gaza at risk: UN official

Supplies of food to southern Gaza are at risk after Israel extended its military attacks and those displaced by the offensive there face a public health crisis, a senior United Nations official has said.

While hunger and the risk of famine have been most acute in northern Gaza in recent months, the situation is now deteriorating in the south, said Carl Skau, deputy director of the UN World Food Programme.

1451 GMT — Israeli air strike kills two hostages in Rafah

Hamas' armed wing al Qassam Brigades has said that two Israeli hostages held in Gaza were killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah a few days ago.

The group, in a video posted on its Telegram channel, did not release the names of those said to have been killed or provide any evidence.

The Israeli government "does not want your hostages to return, except in coffins," the al Qassam Brigades statement said.

1429 GMT — Israeli opposition slams Netanyahu for using force in Gaza to free hostages

An Israeli opposition leader has slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy of using force in Gaza to free hostages, accusing him of prioritising his political interests over the lives of Israeli citizens, calling it an unrealistic approach.

"The truth must be told: The 'Iron Swords' war has no realistic goals," Yair Golan, leader of Israel's opposition Labour Party and a former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, said in a statement on X, referring to Israel's ongoing brutal attacks on Gaza.

1413 GMT — UN agencies must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza: G7

G7 leaders have said the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza, in the draft of an end-of-summit statement seen by AFP.

"We agree it is critical that UNRWA and other UN organisations and agencies' distribution networks be fully able to deliver aid to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandate effectively," the Group of Seven nations said.

They called for all parties to facilitate "rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need" in Gaza, particularly women and children.

"Securing full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access in all its forms consistent with international humanitarian law, and through all relevant land crossing points, including the Rafah crossing, through maritime delivery routes, including through Ashdod Port and throughout all of Gaza remains an absolute priority," they said.

1355 GMT — Turkish, UAE presidents discuss 'genocidal policies' in Gaza

The Turkish president has met with his UAE counterpart in Italy as part of the G7 leaders summit, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed Türkiye-UAE relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan underlined that it is important for the Islamic world to oppose in unity the genocidal policies implemented by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

1300 GMT — US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid

Washington will impose sanctions on an Israeli group for attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for starving civilians in Gaza, US officials have said, in the latest move targeting actors Washington believes threaten the prospects for peace.

The sanctions will target Tsav 9, a group with ties to Israeli army reservists and Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over activities including blocking, harassing and damaging aid shipments.

Palestinians have been desperately in need of aid as Israel continues its eight-month invasion and bombardment, which has killed more than 37,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israel has also faced accusations of blocking aid, which it denies doing.

1248 GMT — Israeli army shifts focus towards Lebanon

The Israeli army has proposed concluding its military offensive in southern Gaza at Rafah and redirecting its efforts towards a new offensive in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that “the Israeli army’s Northern Command is focusing on targets that will reduce Hezbollah’s offensive capabilities.”

“However, the army recommends at this stage to shift attention to the north, that is, to end the operation in Rafah as quickly as possible in order to move to Lebanon,” the channel added.

It indicated that the Israeli army has recommended this position to the government.

1242 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza nears 37,300

At least 37,266 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A statement by the ministry added that 85,102 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 34 people and injured 71 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1055 GMT — Israeli defence minister rejects French contact group plan

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has ruled out joining an initiative promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron in which France, the United States and Israel would form a contact group to work on defusing tensions on Israel's border with Lebanon.

"As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel," Gallant said in a statement. "Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France."

0208 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis attack more ships in solidarity with Gaza

Yemen's Houthi group said that it carried out attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over the past 24 hours.

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office confirmed receiving reports of attacks on two of the ships mentioned by the Houthis.

“The naval and missile forces and the air force carried out three military operations in the last 24 hours,” the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised briefing.

More updates

0303 GMT — Palestinian children will become ‘lost generation’ without Gaza cease-fire: UNRWA chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that without a cease-fire in Gaza, a "lost generation" is imminent.

“Children suffer first suffer most in conflicts & wars. In #Gaza it is no different. Children have gone through what no child anywhere in the world should see or undergo. Far too many were killed, far too many were injured & far too many will be scarred for life.

Those who survived are in deep trauma…The war robbed the children of #Gaza of their childhood,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

2350 GMT — Hezbollah says it launched rockets, drones against northern Israel

Hezbollah said that it launched rockets and drones towards Israeli military bases and command centers in northern Israel amid heightened tensions between the two sides.

In a statement, the Lebanese group detailed its operations, saying it used Katyusha and Falaq rockets to target the sites, including artillery positions in al-Zaoura and the Keila and Yoav barracks as well as the Katsavya and Nafah bases and the Sahal battalion in Beit Hillel.

Hezbollah further said that it targeted with drone attacks the David base (Northern Command headquarters), Mishar base (headquarters of the central intelligence unit of the north of region charged with assassination missions) and the Katsavia barracks (headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade of the Golan Division 210), “successfully hitting their targets.”

2200 GMT — Civilian killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

A civilian has been killed and at least seven others wounded in an Israeli nighttime strike on southern Lebanon, the country's national news agency reported.

"Enemy warplanes launched a raid targeting a house" in the town of Janata, killing one civilian and wounding seven other civilians, the agency said.

2100 GMT — Israel kills 11 Palestinians in strike on Gaza City

Israel has killed 11 Palestinians and wounded many others, including women and children, in its latest strikes on a residential apartment in Gaza City, according to Gaza's Civil Defense Agency.

The agency reported that its teams "retrieved seven bodies: three children, three women, and a man, and dealt with several injuries following an Israeli attack on an apartment in the Al-Nafaq Street, near Al-Tabeen school."

While the agency did not specify the nature of the wounds, witnesses told Anadolu Agency that civil defence crews searched for more victims and survivors under the rubble. Officials later revised the death toll to 11.

2032 GMT — Houthis strike cargo carrier in Gulf of Aden

Two cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis have struck a bulk cargo carrier in the Gulf of Aden, severely wounding a sailor who was evacuated by American forces, the US military said.

The M/V Verbena — a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated ship — "reported damage and subsequent fires on board. The crew continues to fight the fire. One civilian mariner was severely injured during the attack," the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said in a statement.

"Aircraft from USS Philippine Sea [CG 58] medically evacuated the injured mariner to a partner force ship nearby for medical attention," CENTCOM said.

2016 GMT — US condemns Israel's 'wrongheaded' decision to redirect Palestine's funds

The United States has condemned the Israeli finance minister's "wrongheaded" decision to redirect some $35 million in tax revenue collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to families of "victims of terrorism."

Extremist Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich's actions "are not appropriate. We have made quite clear to the Government of Israel that these funds belong to the Palestinian people," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists.

"They should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority immediately. They should not have been held. They should not be delayed," Miller said.

For our live updates from Thursday, June 13, 2024, click here.