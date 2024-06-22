AFRICA
2 MIN READ
ICC issues arrest warrant for Malian insurgent group leader
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the leader of an insurgent group in Mali over crimes committed between 2012 and 2013.
ICC issues arrest warrant for Malian insurgent group leader
The ICC, the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal, has been examining events in Mali since 2012. / Photo: Reuters
June 22, 2024

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has published an arrest warrant against Iyad Ag Ghaly, the alleged leader of the Ansar Dine insurgent group which took over Timbuktu in northern Mali in 2012.

Ghaly, also known as Abou Fadl, is accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity between January 2012 and January 2013, the court said on Friday.

The arrest warrant against him was issued in 2017 under seal but made public only on Friday.

After Ansar Dine took over Timbuktu, it tried to impose sharia law.

Destruction of religious monuments

In previous ICC cases of other Ansar Dine members, prosecutors said the group had subjected women in Timbuktu to rape and sexual slavery.

The al Qaeda-linked fighters also used pick-axes, shovels and hammers to shatter earthen tombs and centuries-old shrines reflecting Timbuktu's Sufi version of Islam in what is known as the "City of 333 Saints."

One rebel was given a nine-year sentence by the ICC in 2016 after pleading guilty to participating in destruction of Timbuktu's religious monuments.

A second Malian suspect is due to hear the verdict in his case before the ICC next Wednesday.

Rebels pushed out

The ICC, the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal, has been examining events in Mali since 2012.

French and Malian troops pushed the rebels back the following year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us