AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Twelve children killed in South Africa's school bus crash
The driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, Gauteng provincial government said.
Twelve children killed in South Africa's school bus crash
South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in Africa. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 10, 2024

At least twelve children were killed in South Africa early on Wednesday when a minibus taking them to school near Johannesburg overturned and caught fire after being hit by another vehicle, the government said.

The driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, the Gauteng provincial government said in a statement.

It could not immediately give the ages of the children.

Television images showed that the minibus was totally destroyed by the fire in the early morning crash in Merafong, more than 70 kilometres west of the city.

'Profoundly saddened'

The statement said "a private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver.

"Additionally, seven other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention,'' it said.

"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners," Gauteng education minister Matome Chiloane added in the statement.

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also has one of the worst road safety records.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us