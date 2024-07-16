Somali security forces on Monday intercepted a cache of weapons alleged to have been smuggled from a neighbouring nation.

The Somali government said the weapons had been smuggled from a border town by "unscrupulous arms dealers."

According to the country's interior ministry, "armed militias" ambushed the army during confiscation of the weapons, which were being ferried on a truck.

The resultant melee led to "some of the seized weapons falling into the hands of the insurgents," the Somali government said in a statement on Tuesday.

'Resolute'

"The Government of Somalia vehemently condemns the abhorrent actions of the militias who dared to assault our national army, which was dutifully executing its mandate," the government said.

Somalia added that illegal arms trade has significantly contributed to insecurity in the country, where terrorist group al-Shabaab poses a major security threat.

"We are resolute in our mission to reclaim the stolen weapons and we'll impose severe punitive measures on those complicit in this brazen violence," Somalia said.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which has staged attacks in Somalia and the neighbouring nations over the years, has killed thousands of people over that period.

The group's potency has however reduced of late as Somali and regional security forces continue to launch a large-scale security operation against the terrorists.

