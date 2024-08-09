SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Kenya's Chebet wins women’s 10,000m to bag golden double
Beatrice Chebet pulled away on the final turn to deliver Kenya's first gold medal in the event.
Kenya's Chebet wins women’s 10,000m to bag golden double
Gold medallist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya celebrates after winning.  / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2024

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet surged to the Olympic women’s 10,000 metres gold medal in 30 minutes 43.25 seconds on Friday to add to her 5,000 title at the Games.

Italian Nadia Battocletti took silver in 30:43.35 and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, the gold medal winner in Tokyo, finished third in 30:44.12.

World record holder Chebet did her share of the early pace-making and when the pack broke into a sprint with one lap remaining she pulled away on the final turn to deliver Kenya's first gold medal in the event.

Battocletti, who finished third in the 5,000m but had her bronze medal taken away when Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's disqualification was overturned, made sure of her podium spot in the longer race.

Not easy

Chebet shattered the world record in the 25-lap event earlier this season, running a startling 28:54.14 in Eugene to become the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier.

"To do the 5,000m and 10,000m is not something easy," said Chebet, who added that her strategy was "just focus, and know that you can achieve. Just believe in yourself.

"I believed that I can do it. I just wanted to win the 10,000m for my country. My country has never won a gold medal (in the women’s 10,000m). So I said I wanted to be the first woman to win a gold medal in the 10,000m."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us